Congratulations to Andy Carroll, who you have voted as Reading’s Player of the Month for December. While this award has mostly been a landslide win for someone this season (usually Tom Ince), this was a much closer poll as Carroll received 43% of the vote - ranking him ahead of fellow nominees Ince (34%) and Tom Holmes (23%).

The Geordie striker continued to be a handful for defenders throughout December, proving that he still has plenty to offer despite being in the twilight of his career. He made an instant impact when he came on as a substitute at Birmingham as he played a part in Lucas Joao’s goal and that earned him starts against Swansea and Norwich. He opened the scoring against the Welsh side with an instinctive finish before netting a penalty to earn a point at Carrow Road.

A new contract this week that secures his Reading future until 2024 means that we should be seeing plenty more of the pony-tailed striker and his hardworking performances. Congratulations, Andy!

The Tilehurst End Player of the Month winners 2022/23

July/August - Tom Ince (69%)

September - Tom Ince (95%)

October - Tom Ince (84%)

November - Amadou Mbenge (80%)

December - Andy Carroll (43%)