Reading 2-2 Queens Park Rangers: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 5

Didn’t have much to do in the first hour outside of launch himself at Chair’s various free-kick attempts, so he may have been surprised that he was so busy in the final 30 minutes.

Could have done better with the first goal as it went by him, but Tyler Roberts' quick feet in the box were tough to track.

Made a fantastic save from Lyndon Dykes in the 70th minute, though was lucky the ball came back towards him. Was then very unlucky with QPR’s second goal as he made a fantastic first save before being able to do nothing about the rebound.

As a side note, Lumley took a few very misplaced goal kicks in the second half that seemed to careen wildly in the air and land nowhere near their targets.

Andy Yiadom: 6

His shot that led to Hendrick’s goal may well have spun into the net if not for Jeff’s intervention. It was great movement from Yiadom to find the space to attack, and arguably unlucky that his original shot didn’t careen into the bottom corner.

Gave away a dangerous free-kick with a pull on the arm of Chair just after the half. Was moved out to RWB when Dann arrived in the match in the second half, which usually seems to be a better fit for Yiadom’s running and ability to win free kicks.

A mercurial, but ultimately unspectacular display from Yiadom.

Tom Holmes: 6

Having missed the last two matches through illness, Tom Holmes could’ve been forgiven for being a little groggy. He was alert in the first five minutes though to see a dangerous-looking QPR attack behind for a corner.

Tied inside out by Tyler Robert’s cute little flick before his finish though. A lovely piece of skill it was, but Holmes was beaten and space was created. Holmes still churned through plenty of clearances and recoveries, and won duels including a nice denial of space late on against the tricky Ilias Chair.

Naby Sarr: 5

Gave the ball away in the 40th minute in the sequence that eventually bought Rahman his yellow card, and generally still looks a little off the pace. I imagine that finding your way into a new defence that’s shifted around you in terms of lineup is tricky for a player returning from injury, but he can certainly continue to improve.

To his credit, he does clear away lots of balls into the box each game, but if play reaches a second phase in that dangerous area, he can look a little lost.

Baba Rahman: 6

A reasonable first half as QPR were kept quiet for the first half hour, but then made three fouls in 10 minutes to see his name taken. First he gave away a bad free-kick outside the box in the 34th minute. Later, he couldn’t quite stop nibbling at a defender’s heels when he had him in a tricky position facing his own goal.

He was finally booked for a lunge at Chair that was just slightly mistimed. Not malicious, but not legal.

Rahman did improve as the game went on though, and QPR responded by preferring to attack down Reading’s right flank.

Rahman assisted Tom Ince in driving Reading out of their own half after QPR equalised. He did very well late on to hold his ground, ride a few shoulder barges and earn Reading two corners in quick succession.

Junior Hoilett: 5

Outside of his work during Reading’s second goal, Hoilett wasn’t at his best today. He did fantastically well to keep the play that led to Hendrick’s second goal alive when he was found alone furthest up the pitch.

Took three QPR players out of the play by leading them one way then the other before springing Tom Ince. That was the extent of his memorable attacking contribution though.

Got an earful just after half time from Lumley when he let QPR keep an attack alive by pinching the ball out from his blind side. Was withdrawn shortly after for Scott Dann.

Sam Hutchinson: 5

Going down with what looked to be the recurrence of his calf injury, Hutchinson was unfortunately withdrawn after just 14 minutes. A really sad situation, and hopefully he returns soon.

Jeff Hendrick: 8

What can you say about that first hit other than “take a bow, son”? A daisy cutter and a peach of one, Hendrick’s curling effort off the post was the first spark of life in a dreary opening 30 minutes.

Later in the half, he gamely jinked by the full back when receiving the ball out wild and provided a searching cross for Carroll to attack.

His second goal was about as easy as his first was beautiful, tapping in at the back post to finish off Yiadom’s half-parried shot.

This was a generally calmer and more influential display on the ball today from Hendrick, who completed 85% of his passes, but he still lags well behind Loum in defensive presence.

Mamadou Loum: 6

Withdrawn on the hour for Tom McIntyre, and reminded me well of the old adage “you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone”. Loum made himself busy today. He was his usual erratic self on the ball, but more than made up for it with nine recoveries in his 60 minutes on the pitch.

Can be a frustrating player to watch at times, but today his exit from the game sparked the beginning of QPR’s comeback, and Ince will no doubt be aware of that when picking his team for Stoke.

Tom Ince: 7

His usual lively self, and involved in building play with Carroll and Long after his introduction. Earned Rob Dickie a yellow card when he almost burst through.

Was the player who most tried to drag Reading out of the mental hole they put themselves into with his urgency on the ball and his angry words. He inspired a reaction out of his teammates that at least saw them enjoy some of the attacking play after QPR equalised.

Did fantastically well late on to drive into QPR’s box and find an inviting ball that Joao couldn’t convert.

Ince won more fouls than times dispossessed today and contributed immensely to Reading’s positive play in the game, playing 10 passes into the final third.

Andy Carroll: 5

Carroll didn’t find himself involved in a game today so much as a battle. The recipient of two nasty kicks from QPR defenders in the first half, Carroll made himself busy with his body as he often does, but struggled to provide attacking impact. The big Geordie failed to get a shot off today and was dispossessed in attack twice.

Still, at least even when he performs like that in attack he makes an impact at the back defending set pieces, and chipped in with more clearances than some members of the defence.

Tried to carry on after what looked like a nasty twisting of his ankle but eventually had to be withdrawn.

Subs

Shane Long: 5

Replacing Sam Hutchinson, Long was called into action after just 14 minutes.

He was full of running and made a great take on the half hour mark to keep the ball moving and almost get a clean shot away. Connected well with Carroll and Ince at times, but looks a little off their wavelength at others. He still seems to make most of his chances himself from his running.

And he really is remarkably quick in a straight line still for a 35 year old man. Just after the break he did well to nip ahead of Dickie and into the box, but couldn’t quite draw the penalty out of the ex-Reading academy man. He did look a little off the pace when it comes to agility though, and often found himself a step behind QPR’s defence.

Withdrawn late for Meite with a knock.

Tom McIntyre: 5

Slotted into the midfield role that he played in against Watford, but struggled as the momentum of the game swung away from Reading. Trying to keep the dynamic Chair quiet is a hell of an assignment for any sub coming in cold in the last 30 minutes, but McIntyre certainly made harder work of his task than Loum had.

Does look as though he’s becoming a little more comfortable in the midfield role, but the left side of a back three still feels like his natural home.

Scott Dann: 5

I know he’s an old hand, and I know he’s hardly played in the last year, but Scott Dann looks so static in defence at times. Caught standing still for the first QPR goal shortly after he came on.

Dann rarely imposed himself on the game after his introduction. Indeed, he touched the ball just six times, two of which were simple clearances out of the box.

Lucas Joao: 5

Should have done better with Tom Holmes’ lofted cutback in the late stages, and could only bicycle kick it back the way it came.

Did well to defend his own goal twice in a scramble at the end though so he won’t get a bad grade today.

Yakou Meite: 5

Came on late and struggled to make any real impact as QPR had mostly swung the momentum their way by then. Indeed, he touched the ball less than Joao and failed to successfully complete a dribble.

Not one to remember for Yaks.

Average: 5.56

