The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 323: Ranger Danger

QPR held Reading to a 2-2 draw on Saturday as the Royals dropped home points from a great winning position for the first time in the Championship this season.

Harry Chafer joins Marc Mayo to review the game and answer your Mailbag questions, and Paula Martin drops by for Pubchat to discuss the return of Reading Women’s season.

Show Order

Recap - 01:41

Mailbag - 11:03

Pubcat - 18:24

Big Match Preview - 33:38