 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 323: Ranger Danger

Marc and Harry discuss a disappointing 2-2 draw with QPR

By Marc Mayo and harry.chafer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

QPR held Reading to a 2-2 draw on Saturday as the Royals dropped home points from a great winning position for the first time in the Championship this season.

Harry Chafer joins Marc Mayo to review the game and answer your Mailbag questions, and Paula Martin drops by for Pubchat to discuss the return of Reading Women’s season.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:41

Mailbag - 11:03

Pubcat - 18:24

Big Match Preview - 33:38

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...