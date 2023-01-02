The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 231: Instant West Brom Reaction

Reading headed out for a post-Christmas road trip and came back with just a single point against Norwich and West Brom.

Marc Mayo is joined by Ross Webber for the latest episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast, the show by Reading fans for Reading fans.

Show Order

Recap - 02:19

Mailbag - 16:15

Big Match Preview - 24:44