The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 235: A Graceful Exit?

Reading FC departed the FA Cup for another year with a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Marc Mayo and Ross Webber are back for The Tilehurst End Podcast to review the game, answer your Mailbag questions, talk a transfer in Newsbites and look ahead to Watford in Big Match Preview.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:22

Mailbag - 16:05

Newsbites - 25:25

Big Match Preview - 31:54