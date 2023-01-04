 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss

Here’s a roundup of the fans’ reaction after Monday afternoon's defeat at the Hawthorns.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.

However, in the first half we were blown away - particularly in the opening 20 minutes or so. And in the second half the hosts got the winner they probably deserved. We just weren't at the races and didn’t do anywhere near enough to get a point.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the game...

A poor start

That opening 20 minutes or so was really painful to watch. West Brom could’ve easily had five or six.

As Paul Ince said after the game, the team looked leggy and tired. We did manage to stop the bleeding slightly as the game went on, but if you start a game as bad as we did it’s so hard to build any kind of momentum. You’re always on the back foot.

The fans didn't like what they saw in the opening exchanges...

Joe Lumley

Remarkably, in such a poor overall performance, there were a few really good individual performances. Mamadou Loum was really good in midfield and Tom McIntyre impressed at the back, but the stand-out was most definitely Joe Lumley.

Without him in the first half it would’ve been a massacre. He kept us in the game with a couple of really good saves. He’s fast becoming a proper fans’ favourite...

A deserved loss

Although we were slightly better in the second half, we were still lucky it only finished 1-0. We didn’t deserve to get anything from the game and it looked to be one match too far for the players in what’s been a very tight festive schedule.

It was just one of those games where we came up against a better team. The tactics were slightly frustrating - we were toothless in attack. But this result won’t define our season.

The fans shared their thoughts on both performance and the result after the game...

Conclusion

A tough start to the New Year, but it was always going to be. I’ll reiterate: our goal and the goal of teams like West Brom this season are very different. Until we’re mathematically safe, staying up has to be our number one priority.

In the grand scheme of things, we’re having a decent season. And it’s important to keep sight of that. URZ.

