Vote For Your December 2022 Player Of The Month

2022 drew to a close with Reading in a significantly better position than when it started. After taking seven points from a possible 12 in December, Paul Ince’s men finished the year sitting 10th in the Championship table

Those seven points came courtesy of home wins against Coventry City (1-0) and Swansea City (2-1) alongside a 1-1 draw away at Norwich City. The Royals’ only defeat last month was a 3-2 loss at Birmingham City.

But who impressed you the most? It’s time to pick your player of the month for December from our three-man shortlist. They have been selected based off our player ratings and man of the match votes. In alphabetical order...

Andy Carroll

Average rating: 6.25 / Man of the match awards: 1st (Norwich City A), 3rd (Swansea City H)

It’s only fitting that Carroll is nominated for his performances at Christmas. The Geordie striker continued to be a handful for defenders throughout the month, proving that he still has plenty to offer. He made an instant impact when he came on as a substitute at Birmingham, which earned him starts against Swansea and Norwich. He scored against both.

Tom Holmes

Average rating: 6.33 / Man of the match awards: 2nd (Norwich City A)

It wasn’t a great start to the month for Holmes as he was forced off injured against Coventry. However, that did mean he played no part in the only defeat of the month against Birmingham and returned to put in two solid performances as Reading picked up four points over Christmas. The draw against Norwich was his 100th appearance for the club and he has become one of the most important and reliable players in the side.

Tom Ince

Average rating: 6.75 / Man of the match awards: 1st (Swansea City H), 2nd (Coventry City H), 2nd (Birmingham City A)

No nomination in November, but Tom Ince is back in the running after winning this award in August, September and October. Two goals last month took his tally for the season to six, while his finish against Swansea was his 100th career goal. He remains Reading’s most dangerous attacking threat, is arguably the hardest working player in the team and seems pretty much undroppable right now.

VOTE

Who is your Player of the Month for December? Vote in the poll below or, if it doesn’t show up on your device, click this link.