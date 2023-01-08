The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 322: Abref Of Fresh Air

Reading earned a trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup after beating Watford thanks to goals from Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long.

The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas discussing the win and that game at Old Trafford, as well as answer your Mailbag questions.

Show Order

Recap - 02:27

Mailbag - 13:04

Newsbites - 18:17

Big Match Preview - 24:49