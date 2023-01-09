 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watford Fans Verdict: Royals Comfortably Progress

Here’s how the fans reacted to a win in the FA Cup third round over the Hornets.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

I think most fans had mixed feelings going into this game. Paul Ince (we thought) had made it clear that he wasn't all too that bothered with the cup and was prioritising the league. I think most fans thought that was pretty understandable, but every fan loves a cup run.

So it was somewhat surprising to see Ince go with a such a strong team against Watford. Of course there were changes, but the likes of Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr and Tom McIntyre all started.

It was probably that experience and extra quality that won us the game as the visitors weren’t able to field such an experienced eleven.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the win...

Kelvin Abrefa

In his limited first-team appearances so far, the young full back has shown glimpses of promise. However, on Saturday he really showed that he can be a decent option at this level - and not just because he got on the scoresheet.

Abrefa was lively all afternoon, particularly in the first half, and that right-wing-back position seemed to suit him really well.

Let’s be honest, his goal was a cross. But, it was a great moment for him and capped off a solid performance. The fans were certainly impressed with what they saw...

Shane Long

I don’t think it’s still quite sunk in that he plays for us again yet. We should arguably have seen more of him than we have so far this season, but he managed to grab 90 minutes on Saturday and a goal that rolled back the years.

The fact that it was McIntyre who played him through, who no doubt grew up admiring Long as much as we all did, makes it even sweeter.

Long has always been a fans’ favourite, and the love shown for him after his goal proves just that...

The fourth-round draw

I’m slightly cheating with this on as, of course, the fourth-round draw wasn’t part of the win over Watford. However, it gives me a chance to round up how the fans have reacted to drawing Manchester United away, again.

Yep, that's right, for the third time in six years, we’re off to Old Trafford in the FA Cup. I mean, it’s better than Watford at home, and you can never sniff at going to one of the most historic stadiums in the world.

Here’s what the fans had to say about the draw...

Conclusion

It’s nice to get through to the next round and we did it relatively comfortably against an albeit weakened Watford team. Two great goals, one more fortuitous than the other it must be said, and the dream of Wembley lives on.

Before Wembley though, it’s the second-biggest stadium in the country and we’ll have to beat Erik Ten Hag’s United. You just never know, do you?

URZ

Reading FC News 24/7

