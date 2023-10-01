The Royals returned to the SCL Stadium on Saturday, playing out a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

Reading dominated throughout but failed to get that all-important goal. During the game, Reading fans protested for the second home match in a row around the ownership of the club, with players leaving the pitch for 10 minutes.

After the game, manager Ruben Selles was frustrated with his side not capitalising on their dominance. Here is what he had to say, he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the performance

“I think we controlled 90, 95%of the game, we didn’t concede a shot on target in the entire game, we did not concede situations close to our goal, other than long throw-ins and long free-kicks. “We had chances to score at least a goal. I am satisfied with the effort we put in, but we need to be more ruthless, especially in the last third. We need to get more quality in our actions and get in better positions to score. “I think we should win that game, but it is not about what I think. It is about the score. “We get a point, knowing that we need to score the goal from our chances and knowing that we need to be more ruthless in everything we do. “Defensively, we had the game we want. We controlled the long balls better than we did last week against Blackpool for instance, and we controlled those second actions and we were dangerous in the transition. We didn’t allow them to play; we controlled it. “It is good to get a clean sheet because at least if you don’t win, you don’t lose. The team effort was there, but I have the flavour that we should have something more today. “But it is busy – it is game-game-game. Now, we have more preparation and we go to Northampton. Make a good appearance there and try to get points away. “That is something that we haven’t done in the league this season – we have done it in the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup, but not in the league. So we need to go there and try to make our best game.”

Selles on making five changes

“It was a little bit of both. A response from the game on Saturday and the week of training some of them had, and we had a situation at right-back with Amadou and Yids. Amadou had a little injury in the game against Blackpool so he will be six weeks out. Yiadom was not available to train until yesterday, so we decided not to start with him.”

Selles on protest

“I don’t think it affected the momentum of the game. I don’t like to get used to it. I understand the protest, but I would like to play the game in a normal format. Today the referee from the very start decided we needed to come in, so that is another half-time period. We need to adapt and adjust into that. I would not like to get used to that, because it means we are still in the situation that we are not completely orientated in our target.”

Selles on Tom McIntyre

“He is feeling well. It was more the stitches in his head and falling on his shoulder, so it is a possible concussion but not confirmed. It doesn’t look like he is going to be available for the Northampton game, but he will be available after that.”

Selles on Caylan Vickers and Clinton Mola