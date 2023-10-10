Reading vs Swindon Town: EFL Trophy Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be looking to secure another big win in the EFL Trophy this evening as they take on Swindon Town.
Considering the Berkshire side are currently in the League One relegation zone, this fixture isn’t anywhere near as important as their league games, but they will still want to come out on top against a rival.
It remains to be seen what type of team is played tonight - but a good performance will be needed to keep supporters onside - that’s for sure.
We have a mini-preview for you ahead of this game.
What? EFL Trophy group stage matchday 2
Season? 2023/24
Who? Swindon Town
Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium
When? Tuesday 10th October
Time? 7pm
Opposition Manager? Michael Flynn
Pre-Match Thoughts
I’m confident of a win tonight, not because Swindon are in the league below us, but because we seem to turn up in the games that don’t really matter.
I’d love a trip to Wembley this season - but I would take survival over the EFL Trophy at this point because relegation to League Two could be catastrophic for us.
We need to be a different team after the international break and with Sam Smith potentially back in the fold, we could be set for brighter times. A change of formation is needed though - because Ruben Selles isn’t making this 4-2-2-2 system work at the moment.
My Lineup
Starting XI: Boyce-Clarke, Guinness-Walker, Holmes, Dean, Abrefa, Craig, Elliott, Rushesha, Knibbs, Vickers, Wareham
Coniah Boyce-Clarke starts in place of David Button - and the former may have an opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting spot.
Nesta Guinness-Walker gets an opportunity to prove his worth again alongside Tom Holmes, with Harlee Dean and Kelvin Abrefa on the right-hand side.
Michael Craig starts as the deepest midfield player for me, with the energetic Tivonge Rushesha and technically gifted Ben Elliott potentially forming a good partnership ahead of Craig.
Harvey Knibbs probably needs to get his confidence up after being ineffective for much of the season, and as mentioned before, surely Caylan Vickers can be a decent asset to have on the wing?
Up top, Jayden Wareham starts, but I wouldn’t be upset if Dom Ballard started as well. It could be an opportunity for him to get himself on the scoresheet.
Score Prediction: Reading 2-0 Swindon Town
