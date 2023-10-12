The difference in our performance levels in the Papa Johns Trophy compared to the league needs to be studied at Harvard or something. It’s like the Reading FC version of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

In all seriousness though, it was a really comfortable, straightforward victory on Tuesday night when we were solid defensively and clinical going forward. And it just happened to be against those red robins from down the road, which is a lovely cherry on top.

That’s 14 goals scored and 0 conceded so far in this competition, which is pretty handy. Now we just need to transfer that form into the league.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the big talking points...

Harvey Knibbs

It would be remiss of me to ignore the hat-trick hero here, wouldn’t it?

Harvey Knibbs started off his Reading career quite promisingly, but in recent weeks he’s drifted a bit and fallen a little bit out of favour. However, Tuesday night will surely be a confidence boost for him.

The fans always love seeing a hat-trick, but even more so in a local derby...

It’s Harvey Knibbs’ world and we’re just living in it #readingfc — Max (@Readingfan106) October 10, 2023

Second #readingfc goal for His Knibbs. Loving it. — Karz From The 'Ding ☕ (@FFSKarz) October 10, 2023

Great to see Knibbs get the hatty, building confidence. Dumb tackle on Mukairu, he’s had a poor touch but defender never getting there, Paul milks it a bit but definitely a foul #Readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) October 10, 2023

Harvey Knibbs made it to Luton quick#readingfc https://t.co/5AkOUfdzaI — micah (@m1871e) October 10, 2023

Love it....Will do wonders for his confidence... ⚪️ ⚪️ https://t.co/lYrpNx0oHP — Exiled Royal (@exiled_royal) October 10, 2023

Hat trick hero https://t.co/INzm5PwfIv — Alex Knibbs (@alex_knibbs) October 10, 2023

Really happy for Harvey Knibbs last night.



Let’s be honest, he’s not had a great start - but I think you can tell when someone is a good egg…and he seems to be that.



Hope that kick starts some confidence and form in the league. #readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) October 11, 2023

Can we perform like this in the league now please?

As great as it is to win 5-0 against local rivals, it is so frustrating that we can’t perform like this in the league.

To me it’s clear that, when the pressure is on in the league, these young players tend to crack, but throw them into the Papa Johns Trophy where the shackles are off to an extent, and they relish.

The fans are keen to see performances like this carried over into the league that's for sure...

Can we now do that in the league please. Thanks in advance #readingfc — Dean Bennett #SellBeforeWeDai (@DeanBennett1993) October 10, 2023

Where are these damn performances in the league?! #readingfc — R (@RNels) October 10, 2023

Maybe we should treat every league game like this tinpot cup #readingfc — Nick Crook (@nickmightyroyal) October 10, 2023

If only we could play like that in a real league game when the points matter #readingfc — Miles (@Milesyyy12) October 10, 2023

Maybe going down but at least we’re the pizza cup maestros.



In all seriousness can we please have some of this in the league? #readingfc https://t.co/GJ7Ry2ORyT — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) October 10, 2023

Weaker teams or not, the cup results certainly highlight a massive problem the players and manager have in the league, can’t handle the pressure and overthinking games. Just get out there and enjoy it, you might find results take care of themselves. #readingfc — Marlin28 (@Marlin2811) October 10, 2023

Ruben Sellès turns into Sir Alex Ferguson when it comes to the cup competitions.



We’ve lost 7/11 in the league, can’t can’t hit a barn door with a banjo, but in the cup we’ve won 4-0, 9-0, 5-0 and drawn 2-2.



Bizarre. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/BDxXeMT0pY — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) October 10, 2023

A comfortable win

At the end of the day, it was a really good performance and comfortable win. Yes, Swindon weren’t great. But we still had to do our bit and put them to the sword.

The league will be a different kettle of fish of course, but we can celebrate a 5-0 win, surely? Particularly against Swindon Town.

The fans were delighted with the win, and keeping the bragging rights over the Robins...

Swindon (H) Y26 & Y25 Rocking Tonight The good old days. Some win too. Craig get him in that midfield Top Top player. NGW has to now start to. Mola a lot better in the CB position. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/FrmXUWC2TW — Chazzer (@charlie_r_17) October 10, 2023

Michael Craig, my man of match! What a great feeling to win a game after the Orient game of Saturday #readingfc @willow1871 — Clare (@claresatterly) October 10, 2023

It’s nice to know that even at our lowest ebb, we are still comfortably better than Swindon Town Football Club.#Readingfc — Ian (@SuburbanBadger) October 10, 2023

Tidy performance tonight. We need to get fitter, faster and practice our shooting before Charlton. Always good to beat Swindon. GET MICHAEL CRAIG IN THE FIRST TEAM ⚪️ #readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) October 10, 2023

5-0 win. Goodbye Swindon.



We're through to the next round and so are Arsenal, means the final group game is insignificant. #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/3oJ02UtFIn — Ben Waite (@etiawneb) October 10, 2023

Don’t care if it’s the cup, or if it’s papering over the canyons that are wrong with the club but it’s nice to be experiencing a win! #readingfc — Chris Murray (@CJM1871) October 10, 2023

Good win, not too much you can take from it considering how poor Swindon were. Not sure I’ve ever seen a team play quite that badly, could/should have been 4-5 up by HT #readingfc — Robert Bunting (@Bunting1871) October 10, 2023

Conclusion

A really nice, comfortable win to go into the international break on. Yes we’ve still got huge problems, and we’d rather be seeing these results in the league rather than the cup, but it’s a nice little pick-me-up and confidence boost.

And as one of the tweets above mentioned, it’s reassuring at least to know that, even in our darkest hour, we’re comfortably better than Swindon Town.

