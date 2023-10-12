 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Swindon Town Fans Verdict: Royals Get Five Over Local Rivals

How the fans reacted to another emphatic win in the Papa Johns Trophy.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

The difference in our performance levels in the Papa Johns Trophy compared to the league needs to be studied at Harvard or something. It’s like the Reading FC version of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

In all seriousness though, it was a really comfortable, straightforward victory on Tuesday night when we were solid defensively and clinical going forward. And it just happened to be against those red robins from down the road, which is a lovely cherry on top.

That’s 14 goals scored and 0 conceded so far in this competition, which is pretty handy. Now we just need to transfer that form into the league.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the big talking points...

Harvey Knibbs

It would be remiss of me to ignore the hat-trick hero here, wouldn’t it?

Harvey Knibbs started off his Reading career quite promisingly, but in recent weeks he’s drifted a bit and fallen a little bit out of favour. However, Tuesday night will surely be a confidence boost for him.

The fans always love seeing a hat-trick, but even more so in a local derby...

Can we perform like this in the league now please?

As great as it is to win 5-0 against local rivals, it is so frustrating that we can’t perform like this in the league.

To me it’s clear that, when the pressure is on in the league, these young players tend to crack, but throw them into the Papa Johns Trophy where the shackles are off to an extent, and they relish.

The fans are keen to see performances like this carried over into the league that's for sure...

A comfortable win

At the end of the day, it was a really good performance and comfortable win. Yes, Swindon weren’t great. But we still had to do our bit and put them to the sword.

The league will be a different kettle of fish of course, but we can celebrate a 5-0 win, surely? Particularly against Swindon Town.

The fans were delighted with the win, and keeping the bragging rights over the Robins...

Conclusion

A really nice, comfortable win to go into the international break on. Yes we’ve still got huge problems, and we’d rather be seeing these results in the league rather than the cup, but it’s a nice little pick-me-up and confidence boost.

And as one of the tweets above mentioned, it’s reassuring at least to know that, even in our darkest hour, we’re comfortably better than Swindon Town.

URZ

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...