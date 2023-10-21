Charlton Athletic vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be looking to get themselves back on track after the international break as they make the short trip to face Charlton Athletic.

The Royals will have thousands of away fans backing them this afternoon - and they will be eager to repay them following such a poor display against Leyton Orient in their last league game.

Following the post-match scenes at Brisbane Road, surely it can’t get much worse for today’s visitors who are in desperate need of a win.

A win against Swindon Town following the Orient game will have boosted their morale, but league victories are needed more than anything else.

Ahead of this game, we have your match preview.

The Royals

As predicted, Reading turned up in a game they didn’t need to win.

In fairness, Swindon Town were poor and you can only beat what’s in front of you, but we need league wins more than anything else at the moment to get ourselves out of the drop zone.

If our form doesn’t start improving soon, we’ll be in a whole heap of trouble if we aren’t already. Ruben Selles needs to find a winning formula quickly, although on-field results seem insignificant at the moment considering what’s happening off it.

Selles shouldn’t be given a free pass though, because recent results have been poor.

The Opponents

Considering the players they have at their disposal, the Addicks will want to be in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

Lloyd Jones was in-demand but signed for Charlton, Alfie May was also wanted by a number of clubs and Harry Isted is a great signing too. They have also utilised the loan market well and with a capable manager like Michael Appleton in charge, good times could be ahead for a club that arguably belongs at a higher level.

In terms of former Reading players, Michael Hector, Tennai Watson, Terrell Thomas and Sam Walker are all part of Appleton’s squad, with the latter signing for the club very recently.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Guinness-Walker, Abbey, Bindon, Abrefa, Craig, Elliott, Wing, Knibbs, Camara, Ehibhatiomhan

With Coniah Boyce-Clarke out of action, David Button keeps his place between the sticks, and can count himself very lucky.

Nesta Guinness-Walker has to start on the left-hand side, with Kelvin Abrefa on the right with Andy Yiadom still suspended. Two-match bans are handed out for dissent, so I imagine Yiadom won’t be back for this game.

With Abrefa on the right, that allows Tyler Bindon to come back into the centre to partner Nelson Abbey.

In front of them, Michael Craig starts as the deeper midfield player, with Ben Elliott and Lewis Wing taking up slightly more advanced positions because of what they can offer in the final third.

If Mamadi Camara is fully fit, he should start, but I’m reluctant to take too much of a chance on Sam Smith considering he hasn’t played a single minute of competitive football this season.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan starts up top on his own - and Harvey Knibbs has to start following his hat-trick against Swindon Town.

Score Prediction: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Reading

