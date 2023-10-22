Another weekend, another away game, another defeat, this time at the hands of Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

It was a tough afternoon with the home side coming out on top with a 4-0 victory. Reading sit 23rd in League One, five points off safety with change needed to move us forward.

Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the defeat

“We came here aiming for a good performance because they have not been good enough away from home. We wanted to play the game we wanted to play and in the first half we showed what we can do. “And at the start of the second half it was also good on our part, we were in control of the game. In one action, we conceded a goal, but after that we were still working together to create the chances to equalise and we did create those chances. “But we didn’t equalise and the second goal hit us hard and we couldn’t stay in the game. We are on top of the game, we are coming back, we are going to score that goal to equalise… and then they score the second one, a goal we can easily avoid. And that disappointment is clear. “The performance was there for the first 60 minutes, we showed we can compete against anyone. And we came here with a clear idea of how we wanted to perform, in possession, how we move, the pressure we put on, and we came here to win of course. “But we know we need to produce it for 100 minutes. We need to be more ruthless in both boxes. And we need to be stronger to make sure we stay in the game when things go against us.”

Selles on the team capitulating

“I think it’s more about that it is repetitive, where we are on top and coming back to equalise, but we concede out of a transition we can defend. As we saw in the first 60 minutes, we can compete against anybody.”

Selles on the positives

“We came here with a clear idea, and that clear idea in possession and how we move under pressure. We needed to adjust in half time but we go to every stadium to try and win and that’s what we showed today. “Unfortunately, when we concede the second goal we should be able to stay more in the game and be more ruthless in both boxes. We need to grow and be more strong in the mindset. “We want to be better in possession and have more penetration and create more chances from the shape. We need to be better in transition, but the first 60 minutes is what we want as a team: dynamic and aggressive under pressure.”

Selles on his system

“The team feels comfortable playing that system and the team know the relations we need to have. Our lecture from Leyton Orient is when we changed it, we missed some situations in the front, and it forced us to defend low and deep. It is something we don’t want. The players feel comfortable in the 4-2-2-2. I don’t see the formation as something that has been the problem for us.”

Selles on getting back on track

“Now it is a good moment to go back home, play some of the games we didn’t play because of the international -week postponements, and build some momentum. “At home, we have been performing well. In these next few games, the results and the performances are very important – because we need to feel our fans with us; they have been fantastic in all our away games this season and at home it will be nice to be in front of our home supporters. It is a real opportunity to get back on track.”

Selles on the fans