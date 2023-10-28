Reading vs Portsmouth: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading face an extremely difficult challenge this afternoon as they take on league leaders Portsmouth, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign.

The morale of the two sides couldn’t be any different at this stage, with today’s hosts being booed off the pitch following Tuesday evening’s 2-1 defeat against Fleetwood Town.

Today looks like a certain away win, but it remains to be seen whether the Royals can up their game and be competitive in this match.

Relegation is staring them in the face, so they need to raise their performance levels considerably.

Ahead of this match, we have your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 14

Season? 2023/24

Who? Portsmouth

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 28th October

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? John Mousinho

The Royals

The Fleetwood game was so, so poor and if we were in a different situation, Ruben Selles would surely be sacked by now.

Lee Johnson’s side performed reasonably well so a lot of credit has to go to them, but we should be beating them on paper with some of the players we have.

Some are inexperienced, but others have plenty of games under their belt and should be doing a lot better.

The march will probably turn out to be the highlight of the day. If you’re on the fence about whether to go or not, please do! Here are some reasons why you should consider heading to Blue Collar Corner at 12pm today.

If you can’t walk the whole distance, feel free to join up on Northern Way at around 1:30pm.

The Opponents

Pompey did do some excellent business in the summer and because of this, it’s perhaps no surprise that they’re at the top of the table.

Colby Bishop is proving to be an asset once again and John Mousinho is doing a sterling job at Fratton Park.

The south-coast side have been stuck in League One for so long, so hopefully they can get themselves back to the Championship at some point. Like us, they have gone through real turmoil in the past, but are now on the up under their current boss.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Guinness-Walker, Abbey, Dean, Bindon, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Elliott, Ehibhatiomhan, Smith

David Button gets the nod once more, although Joel Pereira is back and ready to take his place if he doesn’t perform well. He wasn’t bad against Fleetwood though.

If Selles really wants to keep a front two, let’s go 5-3-2, with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Andy Yiadom having the opportunity to get forward.

Nelson Abbey could be an excellent left centre-back, Bindon can do a job as a right centre-back and Harlee Dean could be the experienced head in the middle. Once Amadou Mbengue returns from his injury, having Bindon centrally could be ideal.

Michael Craig and Lewis Wing start together like they did at Charlton, with Ben Elliott in front of them. Charlie Savage had some promising moments on Tuesday evening, but I don’t like the fact he pulls out of challenges.

Up top, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan starts after nearly scoring late on in midweek, alongside Sam Smith who has shown some promise since his return. However, you feel the latter will perform even better when he starts getting into a rhythm.

Score Prediction: Reading 0-2 Portsmouth

