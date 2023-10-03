Northampton Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be looking to improve their awful away record in the league against Northampton Town tonight.

The Royals failed to win three points at the weekend, so a point or three is definitely needed at Sixfields this evening as they look to get out of the drop zone and secure a more respectable position.

With the wages being paid on time at the end of last month, another points deduction may not be imminent at this stage, and the team needs to capitalise on that to take themselves away from relegation danger.

That’s easier said than done though considering the Royals’ away record. Can they get anything from this game? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s your match preview ahead of this game.

What? League One Matchday 10

Season? 2023/24

Who? Northampton Town

Where? Sixfields

When? Tuesday 3rd October

Time? 7:45pm

Opposition Manager? Jon Brady

The Royals

We need a win sooner rather than later.

Being in the drop zone isn’t a great feeling and we risk falling further into trouble if we don’t start picking up more points.

The off-field situation sucks and it’s no surprise that it’s having an effect, but the manager and the players need to ensure they’re stepping up to the plate.

Saturday was quite disappointing, especially the first half, so a better display will be required at Sixfields this evening.

On a personal note, I’m looking forward to going to my first away game for a very long time. Hopefully I can bring back a point or three!

The Opponents

Picking up a decent 2-0 away win at Exeter City on Saturday, the Cobblers will have plenty of confidence coming into this game and will see this match as one they can win.

They have certainly done well under Jon Brady who could potentially earn a move to a higher division at some point if he can continue to shine at Northampton.

In terms of their players, Sam Hoskins is the man to look out for, with the 30-year-old recording four goals in nine league appearances this term.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Carson, Abbey, Bindon, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Mukairu, Elliott, Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan

David Button starts between the sticks once more, with Matty Carson and Tyler Bindon keeping their places. Bindon moves to a central role though, with Nelson Abbey coming in for Tom McIntyre and Andy Yiadom replacing Harlee Dean. The latter decision was a difficult one because Yiadom has been poor this season, but we need a more attacking full-back.

In midfield, Michael Craig earns a start ahead of Charlie Savage and Sam Hutchinson, and Lewis Wing keeps his place.

Paul Mukairu, Ben Elliott and Caylan Vickers start in front of Crag and Wing, with Elliott performing well enough at the weekend to start again and Vickers previously proving to be a threat out wide.

And up top, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan starts on his own. Hopefully the likes of Mukairu and Vickers can support him well from out wide though.

The lineup above is good enough to win the game - but I can’t see us getting much from this match.

Score Prediction: Northampton Town 1-0 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool vs Derby County

Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage

Bristol Rovers vs Port Vale

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic

Cambridge United vs Barnsley

Carlisle United vs Peterborough United

Charlton Athletic vs Exeter City

Cheltenham Town vs Fleetwood Town

Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City

Oxford United vs Shrewsbury Town

Portsmouth vs Wycombe Wanderers

All games kick off at 7:45pm this evening