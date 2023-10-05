Northampton Town Fans Verdict: Reading Lose Away, Again

This is just getting ridiculous now. Another away game, yet another dreadfully bad performance and result. We’re cursed. We just have to be.

That first half, particularly the opening 20 minutes, was like watching schoolboy football. It’s clear as day the players don't trust themselves to actually control a football and pass it. Too often we panicked and hoofed it upfield. Couple that with the obvious errors from the ‘keeper and it’s a recipe for disaster.

In the second half we were marginally better (we couldn’t have been any worse), but the damage was done and we fully deserved to lose the game.

The fans who travel up and down the country every week deserve better, and they let their feelings be known after the game...

David Button

I never like singling out players, but Button has made it pretty much impossible for me not to. He doesn’t need telling at all he should’ve saved all three of Northampton Town’s goals. As a team who are so god awful away from home anyway, we really can't do with these kinds of mistakes.

He needs to put this performance quickly behind him, but the fans are starting to wonder whether this is the David Button we were warned about before he signed...

Time for Boyce-Clarke to be given a chance now, Buttons become a liability #readingfc — J Diggs (@jdiggs1976) October 4, 2023

Button has to be dropped, that is the worse goalkeeping performance I have seen in a Reading shirt. Cost us 3 points #readingfc — Reading Talk (@RoyalReading106) October 4, 2023

David Button having a Lumley show from Rotherham #readingfc — Cameron #DaiOut (@ronniemac93) October 3, 2023

Button has lost the plot. Reminding me of Rotherham away with Lumley#readingfc — micah (@m1871e) October 3, 2023

Button will get hate for tonight, he's been good this season so far. Couple saves he should of made though and it makes a massive difference, could be a downward spiral of form for him incoming. #readingfc — Alex (@Pickettlickett) October 3, 2023

Button having an absolute mare. Joao Virginia would blush at the 2nd one. #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) October 3, 2023

There is the David Button we all knew was there. Having his Joe Lumley vs Rotherham moment. Dreadful #readingfc — Harry Smith (@HarrySmithF1) October 3, 2023

Overall performance

Although Button’s mistakes will obviously stand out, the overall performance was just awful. The defending was Conference level at best, going forward we were pretty blunt yet again and that first 20 minutes or so... honestly I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.

This is a very young team learning their way at professional level, but they need to do better than what they’re showing at the moment. It’s just nowhere near good enough.

Thoughts on team and performance tonight #readingfc



Button had an off night, although in my other thread, the shots shouldn’t have been allowed to happen in the first place.



Carson and Mola are equally as bad as each-other, we need NWG badly. — Max (@Readingfan106) October 3, 2023

Back home from the game now .Simply not good enough tonight shocking defending and overall first half performance cost us have to get someone at Leyton Orient on Saturday or we’re bang in trouble #readingfc — Alister #DAIOUT (@alisterrfc1) October 3, 2023

Where do we go next….if L2 is really a lower standard than this I am not sure I can do it. Poor performance but maybe they are just really bad. #readingfc — Nick Knight (@NJK20171) October 3, 2023

Well that was awful, more like pinball than football, yes the keeper was at fault for the goals but what chance did he have for 2 of them, we literally gave goals away today there was no composure on the ball and our touch let us down far to often 2/10 #readingfc — Rob (@RobP_1871) October 3, 2023

I've no words about what I watched tonight, just awful. Tonight went bad to worse for a lot of them! The only positives I take are Ballard scoring & a sold-out away end #ReadingFC — Wayne (@Wazza1871) October 3, 2023

My god we're awful. The pain gets deeper each week! #readingfc — Arron flesch (@Arronflesch) October 3, 2023

Selles can blame the keeper, but realistically it was another awful display all round.



Feel for those who went. #readingfc — BOB1871 (@BOB1871RFC) October 3, 2023

Abbey was really good tonight & I thought Wing was decent but unfortunately not many others were. Button obviously a shambles, Dean also really poor and lacking any composure, tough night for Carson to. I like Bindon as well but he's not a right back in a million years #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) October 3, 2023

Pressure on Ruben

The longer it goes on like this, the more pressure will rise for Selles. On the whole, the fans have been largely understanding of the hand he’s been dealt and the circumstances he’s currently working in.

However, performances have been nowhere near good enough on a few occasions this season - particularly on the road of course. How much the off-field turbulence should effect performances is up for debate, but some fans are starting to question Selles’ methods...

Want to back Selles to the hills but honestly what is his plan? Players out of position and not understanding their jobs is only the start of it. Let alone picking players who don’t contribute anything week in week out. I know it’s early but don’t see us staying up atm #readingfc — alex ☯︎ #sellbeforewedai (@royalex_B) October 3, 2023

As much as its a very tough situation for Selles and he's got a squad lacking experience and depth of quality we really are just way to easy to create chances against away from home. Something serious will have to change tactically, I'd play a back 5 in away games #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) October 3, 2023

Selles does not have full immunity to criticism. He’s made some weird calls and seems overcommitted to this system…



…but I’m fairly certain he didn’t tell Button to throw three goals into his own net.



You literally can’t manage that. #readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) October 3, 2023

I'm loath to say "Selles Out" just yet as the Club is in turmoil behind the scenes, but tonight was just shambolic. #readingfc — Steve ‍ (@_OneBeer) October 3, 2023

Selles has a lot of work to do, and I'm not confident he has the tactical/managerial ability to do it #readingfc — Dom (@domwindle) October 3, 2023

Can we stop giving Selles a free ride please? I know it’s a tough situation to go into but that doesn’t change the fact we’ve lost 60% of our league games this season, and have looked diabolical in pretty much every game. #readingfc — Dan (@DanCleaver28) October 4, 2023

Selles persistence with this formation, when we dont have the players to play it. Savage and Hutch both awful at showing for the ball which is key when playing out from the back, restorting in long balls to Kelvin everytime who for someone of his height wins nothing #readingfc — CallyG (@Callyg95) October 3, 2023

Selles has until the end of October to turn it around for me.



Yes,he’s been dealt a shit hand, and I feel for him, but he’s looking like he could be another stubborn manager who won’t change or adapt his system when it’s clearly not working, and that is indefensible. #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) October 4, 2023

Conclusion

Another typically horrendous away showing really. It’s just getting boring now and the fans who pay good money and trudge up and down the country every other week deserve so, so much better.

The worst thing is is that that away win doesn’t even feel close, it feels as far away as it ever has. It’s just depressing.