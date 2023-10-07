Leyton Orient vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping to secure a win in their last league match before the international break, as they make the trip to Leyton Orient.

Unfortunately for the Royals, they have been desperately poor on the road for much of the past year and it seems unlikely that they will get anything from this match.

However, the visitors need to forget about their form away from home and put in a performance that the supporters can be proud of, against a side that were promoted from League Two last season.

Don’t be fooled by that though - because Orient will provide a tricky test this afternoon.

Ahead of the game, we have your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 11

Season? 2023/24

Who? Leyton Orient

Where? Brisbane Road

When? Saturday 7th October

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Richie Wellens

The Royals

The performance on Tuesday night was simply unacceptable. A lot of us have been keen to protect the team this season - but midweek was indefensible - especially the first 15 minutes of that game. But throughout the match, we lacked creativity, weren’t playing the right system and were incredibly sloppy.

Both Ruben Selles and the players need to be accountable for that, although Nelson Abbey did an excellent job to keep the score down with some excellent tackles.

David Button didn’t have a good game at all, but the majority of the team didn’t and there needs to be a few changes. Regardless of the off-field situation, which is dreadful, the Northampton Town performance was not good enough.

The Opponents

The passing of Orient supporter Derek Reynolds during the midweek game against Lincoln City is a massive blow - and I’m sure all Reading fans would join in with any tributes that have been planned.

The hosts will be wanting to secure a victory in his memory and although I can’t wish them the best of luck for this weekend - hopefully they enjoy a reasonably good campaign and dedicate it to Derek and other supporters have lost during the season.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Boyce-Clarke, Guinness-Walker, Abbey, Bindon, Abrefa, Craig, Wing, Knibbs, Elliott, Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan

If this game was at home, I’d probably stick with David Button but he will be feeling the heat after his howlers at Northampton, so I’d bring in Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

Nesta Guinness-Walker returns to the starting lineup and Kelvin Abrefa also comes in, allowing Tyler Bindon to partner Nelson Abbey in central defence.

Michael Craig comes in for Charlie Savage and he starts alongside Lewis Wing, with Ben Elliott in front of them.

Out wide, Paul Mukairu didn’t play brilliantly, so Harvey Knibbs comes in and Caylan Vickers starts in place of Femi Azeez on the right-hand side.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan starts on his own up top, but he needs to have his game time managed.

Score Prediction: Leyton Orient 2-0 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Oxford United vs Bristol Rovers (12:30pm KO)

Bolton Wanderers vs Carlisle United

Charlton Athletic vs Blackpool

Cheltenham Town vs Derby County

Exeter City vs Barnsley

Fleetwood Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Peterborough United vs Lincoln City

Portsmouth vs Port Vale

Shrewsbury Town vs Northampton Town

Stevenage vs Wigan Athletic

Burton Albion vs Cambridge United (Monday 9th; 8pm)

All games get underway at 3pm today unless stated