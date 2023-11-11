Shrewsbury Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will need to secure a win this afternoon if they don’t want to go a whole year without an away victory in the league.

That 2-1 win at Hull City seems like a long time ago now - and another three points today could be crucial as the Royals look to remain afloat in League One.

At the moment, with the upcoming EFL sanction in mind, we may be all but down already. But whilst there’s still a considerable amount of the season left to go, it’s important to retain some hope.

A win in Shropshire would do nicely - but it remains to be seen whether we can get it. Here’s your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 16

Season? 2023/24

Who? Shrewsbury Town

Where? The Croud Meadow

When? Saturday 11th November

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Matthew Taylor

The Royals

There wasn’t a shortage of commitment out there on Tuesday evening and that’s why I wasn’t too angry - but the game was very short of quality and it’s a shame we weren’t able to get the three points in the end. Under a different manager, I think we would have done.

It’s important not to overestimate the players - but I feel this team is capable of so much more and this is why I question Ruben Selles.

He has to be given credit for placing his faith in youth - but we aren’t fulfilling our potential and Selles is lucky that we probably can’t sack him yet.

It’s good to hear that a takeover could be on the horizon though - let’s hope the right person/group of people take charge.

The Opponents

Steve Cotterill’s departure came as a bit of a surprise to me - but the Shrews are doing enough to keep themselves in the division at the moment.

They need to be wary of a club like Fleetwood Town though - because they performed well at the SCL Stadium when we played them and you would back them to get themselves out of trouble under Lee Johnson.

A win for them could be massive today - and they have a good chance of getting one.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Guinness-Walker, Abbey, Dorsett, Bindon, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Elliott, Knibbs, Smith

David Button did well enough against Rovers so he starts again.

Nesta Guinness-Walker and Andy Yiadom start as the wing-backs for me, with the latter doing reasonably well in midweek.

Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon start once more, with Jeriel Dorsett starting in the middle of the two. He did well enough in the last game to start once again - but would be better in the centre.

Michael Craig comes back into the starting lineup to partner Lewis Wing in the middle of the park - and Ben Elliott starts in front of the pair. Elliott was exciting when he came on - and deserves the opportunity to show what he can do today.

Up top, it’s a tricky one because Dom Ballard, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith and Caylan Vickers could all be good options - but Knibbs and Smith start together because they would link up well up top.

Smith was good on Tuesday and took his goal well.

Score Prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Peterborough United vs Cambridge United (12pm)

Bolton Wanderers vs Blackpool

Carlisle United vs Bristol Rovers

Cheltenham Town vs Wigan Athletic

Derby County vs Barnsley

Fleetwood Town vs Exeter City

Leyton Orient vs Oxford United

Lincoln City vs Port Vale

Northampton Town vs Burton Albion

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers vs Stevenage

All of these fixtures take place today at 3pm unless stated