It was looking set for it to be a first away league win for a year yesterday, but two late Shrewsbury Town goals compounded the Royals’ misery even further at New Meadow.

The Royals had a great start, going 1-0 up through Sam Smith and shortly after doubling our lead through Dom Ballard. Shrewsbury got a goal back just before the break through some appalling defending before equalising with just minutes left. Jason Sraha scored the winner to leave Reading 10 points of safety.

The club is in a miserable state both on and off the pitch with League Two looking like a certainty if things continue.

Here is what Ruben Selles had to say. He spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the defeat

“We were on top of the game for a big part of it. We scored the first two goals, and we should never have conceded the first one that we did. We should be more robust. “In the second half we were in control and dominated our aerial duels – and then it is the stoppage time when the three points or one point are taken away from us. It is not acceptable that we were not able to manage it. “We started strong and scored two of our chances. We could have scored at least one more. But then we need to be ruthless in how we manage situations in our box, and how important it is to manage the tempo around our box. “That is about us as a team – not being robust enough. And it is heartbreaking at the end. We need to get rid of that feeling because it has really hurt us. “We changed the formation in the second half, to defend better – we did it and pressure on the ball. But then with two situations from set pieces we conceded – that’s not acceptable for our part. “So we really need to feel this game. This is one of the most painful situations that we have had. We have to feel that heartbreak and we need to be sure to it doesn’t happen again. It is time to stop complaining or making excuses. We need to go and do it.”

Selles on the goals conceded

“We need to be more ruthless in the one-on-one. We have a man running in the centre of the box and the kick is below our hips. We need to be ruthless in those situations. We know how much it means to get points away and get the three points. We cannot concede in the centre of our goal with the ball below our hips. We need to be more ruthless in our marking and in the clearance. We need to demand more from each other.”

Selles on his own wrongdoings

“I will do something wrong, but I don’t think it was a problem of the structure it was a problem of game management. We were not good; we were bad in game management in the last 10 minutes.”

Selles on the overall form

“I tell you don’t forget the situation we are in. Before those points deductions we were in a good situation. Those elements hurt us a lot. It is not an excuse. We have not been good enough for one reason or another and I am the man responsible. In games like this where you are winning 2-0, we need to be better at game management. We conceded two goals in stoppage time from two corners, and we can make a better clearance.”

Selles on fan opinion

“I respect anybody’s opinion. Today we were on top of the game for 90 minutes and we can win the game 3-0 or 4-0 but we didn’t make it. I need to deliver better strategies to go through those moments. People will make their opinions and you need to respect that.”

Selles message to the fans

“They came here to see their team playing and they did that in the beginning of the game. They were amazing and I hope they keep that. We need to give them more good results away from home and they should be able to be proud. We need to start winning matches and we are close to doing it but we are not robust enough to do it. I know it is hard, it is hard for every single one of us.”

Selles on mentality of team