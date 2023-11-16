 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arsenal U21s Fans Verdict: Five-Star Royals

A round up of the fans’ reactions after a comprehensive win in the Bristol Street Motors Cup (I think).

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

This game was at the top of nobody's priority list, let’s be honest. That was shown by the severe lack of fans who decided to turn up. The mood around the club is pretty rotten, we’re in a dire vein of form and look destined for back-to-back relegations.

So, yeah, Tuesday's game seemed more trivial than anything in the grand scheme of things. However, if there’s one thing we have been good at this season, it’s cup games.

And we continued that again with an entertaining victory against Arsenal’s youngsters. Here’s how the fans reacted...

March to the Arch

A lot of the chat surrounding this competition has been largely tongue-in-cheek from fans so far, but you know what? This is a genuine chance for us to get a trip to Wembley this season.

If our showings so far are anything to go by then there is no reason we can’t be there or thereabouts. Don’t get me wrong, we need to prioritise staying up, but no one’s going to turn their nose up at a day out at Wembley are they?

Need to see it in the league

It’s all well and good putting five past Arsenal’s reserves, but where the fans really need and want to see performances and wins is in the league.

You can’t begrudge the fanbase for not getting that excited after Tuesday night, when the league form has been so diabolically bad...

Individual performances

As you’d imagine, Ruben Selles made wholesale changes to the team he’s trusted in the league for the last few weeks. The likes of Michael Craig, Paul Mukairu, Caylan Vickers and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan all got a run-out and all impressed.

It is baffling that players such as Vickers haven’t got more game time in recent weeks, but performances like Tuesday night’s will do them no harm in their attempts to get back into the first team...

Conclusion

As we all know, we have bigger fish to fry than games like this at the moment. But a 5-2 win is nice. It’s good to finally to be on the winning side and it was an entertaining affair that was a good watch.

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...