The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 359: Innovative Ways To Lose

Ho hum, another week in RG2, another loss on the road. Ross and Ben ponder whether Reading’s contrasting form in the league and EFL Trophy is some sort of sick joke, and regretfully cast their eyes back on the late collapse in Shropshire.

As the weather turns cold there’s also time for discussion of the most frigid Reading games the listenership remembers, and which player from the final three Championship seasons Reading could most do with right now.

