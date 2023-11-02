The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 357: Death And Failure To Pay Taxes

As news swirls around Reading of yet another HMRC winding-up petition and further EFL sanctions, Ben and Ross bring in an expert to help discuss it all. Chair of the Supporters Trust at Reading (STAR), Sarah Turner joins the pair to discuss the spiralling fortunes of Reading, as well as the work STAR is doing to get answers for the fans.

There’s also time to look at the glimmers of hope in the amazing togetherness of the fans at the March Before We Dai, and the potential new owners on the horizon.

Learn more about STAR here.

Follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahGolf

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here