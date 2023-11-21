TTE Tactical Rundown (Video): Caylan Vickers Needs To Start

It’s been a breakout season - of sorts - for Caylan Vickers so far. The academy graduate has shown plenty of potential for Reading’s first team, impressing in the league in the early weeks and more recently in the cup. However, a lack of game time for the youngster in League One recently has led to a clamour from some fans for Vickers to be used more heavily by Ruben Selles.

Ross agrees. In this tactical analysis video, he lays out the case for Reading starting Caylan Vickers in the league, paying particular attention to his two excellent contributions for goals during the 5-2 victory over the Arsenal under-21s in the EFL Trophy.