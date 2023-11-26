A local derby against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park ended with an away victory for Reading, our first in over a year, to secure an important three points for the Royals.

Goals through Sam Smith and Lewis Wing secured the points in a 2-1 victory. It wasn’t all good news though as Dom Ballard suffered a nasty injury which may keep him out a while.

We are now seven points off safety. Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say. He spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the victory

“The boys did amazing work today. They showed how good they are and how they can do things. We had a really good opponent in front of us and we were the best team on the pitch for the entire time. I’m very proud of what they did today. “We have had performances in games before… but because of bad game management we didn’t get points. I think we showed today finally that things are starting to connect and that we can be competitive. “We know our situation – and sometimes you can learn the lesson in the hardest way. We have been in a very hard position where we have put things together and things haven’t worked for us. Finally, the last three or four games, we have been competitive but didn’t get what we deserved. “Today, we put everything together. I am very proud that they found that togetherness to do it. It was a pleasure today for me to be with them today in that victory. “Game management is about finding ways to win games. In minute 93, it’s not the time to make a cross – it’s time to put the ball down and wait for the final whistle. It’s about managing the game. “It’s not the most beautiful thing in the world but for us, the three points… the flavour of that is amazing. And today it looks like we finally put it together and I am proud of the way we did it.”

Selles on finally winning away

“We deserved to do it before, but it didn’t come. We didn’t get any points in the league away from home, but we put in some performances that deserved it. Today we were the best team on the pitch for 100 minutes and the team is growing. We are happy and then start tomorrow in preparation for the next game.”

Selles on building momentum

“One game at a time. We got it finally with a good performance and a good result. Let’s enjoy today and tomorrow we will work to the next game.”

Selles on not making the difference wider

“We also can concede in one unfortunate action, as has happened before. I think the team was robust and that is the way it is sometimes. We would have liked to score more goals and make the difference big to not get nervous at the end, but we got it and we can move from there.”

Selles on Dom Ballard injury

“It didn’t look great. it was after the shot that he made. He felt something strange. He is going to the hospital to take a scan. We don’t have the verdict yet but it doesn’t look well.”

Selles on Paul Mukariu injury

“It sometimes happens. It was a very demanding position for him, going up and down one against one. We are happy he is finding his level. It is nothing to be worried [about].”

Selles on midfield headache

“With 4-3-3 it has been Craigy or Hutchinson in the six. Charlie is more of an eight or cover position as a winger, which he is not. Craigy has been growing a lot. We trusted him against Charlton and in the cups. It was a simple selection for me.”

Selles on the fans