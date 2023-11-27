Wycombe Wanderers Fans Verdict: At Long Last

At long, long, long last it’s happened. We’ve left an away league game with three more points than we arrived with.

After the lowest of lows at Shrewsbury Town last time out the Royals were once again backed by a packed-out away end, and this time finally gave them something to shout about.

A frantic first half had all the goals before Reading did everything they didn’t do in Shrewsbury, seeing the game out perfectly to take home all three points.

The fans went into bedlam after the game, and who can blame them? This is have been over a year in the making...

A win at last

For those who have followed Reading away from home in the last year, it’s been a pretty tough ride. It’s not even that we haven’t been very good at winning away from home - we’ve been really good at losing.

We’ve managed to lose games in every way possible. We’ve been battered by four or five, we’ve had last-minute heartbreak, we’ve had edgy games that could’ve gone either way. You name it, we’ve experienced it.

So Saturday was just reward for those who have been there for the last year. Because it’s been hell. They were pretty happy on Twitter post-match...

It’s a lovely feeling to wake up on a Sunday morning after yesterdays Ding win #readingfc — Cameron #DaiOut (@ronniemac93) November 26, 2023

378 days! That’s a long time to wait for a league win away. Nice feeling. Let’s hope this lifts the morale and gets this team going #readingfc — Fred Partington (@fred_partington) November 25, 2023

still can’t believe it, what a day, what a win. 378 days since our last awat win, about 400 days since i last saw an away win, what a way to do it infront of a quality away crowd, lovely train journey home for once. great escape #readingfc pic.twitter.com/UJ4qk0jA1F — lucas (@club1871stand) November 25, 2023

Does feel like a massive weight has just been lifted with that win. Hopefully we can string some results together and gain some positive momentum. #readingfc — Steven Kemp (@StevenK37506094) November 25, 2023

We Won Away first time in way over a year come on that was emotional! Some Performance & Win #Readingfc pic.twitter.com/cPwssAdorL — Chazzer (@charlie_r_17) November 25, 2023

GET IN! YOU ROYALS!



Fantastic win!



Enjoy all! #readingfc — Dean Bennett #SellBeforeWeDai (@DeanBennett1993) November 25, 2023

Oh my - we’ve won away! First away win in over a year - what a result! #readingfc https://t.co/SLgOriJSx7 — Andy (@Brownie1871) November 25, 2023

Did it really happen? Did Reading actually win away???! UUUUURRRRRZZZZZ!!!!! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/uImB7zb5Ey — The Biscuit Way (@CentralJoe1) November 25, 2023

We finally have an away win in the league, it has been 378 days since our last one!

2-1 win against Hull, 12th November 2022. It was our final match before the World Cup.



Eventually, you do get rewarded for going away. Hopefully, we can build upon this.#ReadingFC — Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) November 25, 2023

The full-time scenes

I’ll tell you one thing, the celebration police certainly wouldn’t have enjoyed the post-match scenes in the Reading away end.

I haven’t seen celebrations like that since that game at Bramall Lane. It was an outpour of relief, amazement and pure joy. It’s a huge win, one that’s been 378 days in the making, and the full-time scenes showed that.

Moments like this make it all worth it! 378 days since our last win in the league away from home. The atmosphere at full time was so special. It’s what we all needed #readingfc pic.twitter.com/mdmkPbmluu — ‎chloe (@_chloerfc) November 25, 2023

That feeling at full time… it was like winning the league. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/hg5Am4bOlD — ajb1871 (@RDG1871) November 25, 2023

Love the players reactions as soon as that full time whistle goes. Straight over to the fans, love to see it!! #readingfc https://t.co/o4YPzTOSxJ — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) November 25, 2023

OK, fans from other clubs may think this is overkill but how many of them have ever experienced more than a year without witnessing an away win in the league. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/nFCmg6vfhi — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) November 25, 2023

It wasn’t a dream we won away, it finally happened yesterday!#readingfc pic.twitter.com/EJGvs8g5d8 — Emma (@Emzyk_3) November 26, 2023

Conclusion

Just a simply amazing day. However, we can’t get too caught up in it. Tuesday night we host Carlisle United, which is yet another massive game.

We need to use the confidence and the belief from this result to build a bit of a momentum. Let’s not waste what was a fantastic performance, result and moment for the club.