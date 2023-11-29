November ended on a high with an excellent 5-1 victory against Carlisle at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Goals through Harvey Knibbs (x2), Femi Azeez, Lewis Wing and an own goal secured the all-important win and edge us five points closer to safety.

Manager Ruben Selles was a happy man after the game and commented how nice it was to end the game in a calm fashion. Here is what he had to say: he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the victory

“The result was good, and to score that amount of goals is always difficult in a football match! “I still think we can do better. Part of the game, like after we scored the first goal and in the beginning of the second half, we need to control it better. “But we are in a much better position than we were one month ago. In those games, in those moments, we conceded. We didn’t today and we didn’t last weekend. “As a team, we are learning to manage those situations and those moments. And we know that we have the potential to score goals and to play and compete against any team in League One. “And it was a pleasure to have a calm end to the game today! “In the game of football, we have been on the other side many times. You can have these situations and get punished. In the key actions we knew the roles. We solved these situations and we know that when a team is trying to chase, we can find space to counter attack. That is how we closed the game. “We were composed and we took advantage of them needing to be high up the pitch and in the transition we were clinical. “It’s not about names – the whole dressing room is putting in a lot of effort and spirit, and the finally the good vibes are coming while we are getting results. So it is not only about one player – the whole team deserved this victory!”

Selles on defensive performance

“We have been on the other side a few times where we have been in those times, and we were punished for that. Today the key action was when they had the corner kick and Jeriel Dorsett knew what his role was. “He was in the perfect position because that’s how we plan for it. We solved that situation and a few other set plays, mainly. Then we know that when the other teams are trying to chase, we can find the space to counter attack and make attacks on their back line.”

Selles on Femi Azeez goal

“For Femi, it was a big relief. The pass from Ben Elliott is class and his finishing was with power and anger to try and put the ball in the net and finally break the bad moment he had in front of goal. “Besides the goals, he has been doing a really good job for us. He is a player that works hard for us and understands what we want him to do. He has a couple of assists in the last game, so I’m pleased he has finally got his mojo back. Hopefully he can keep it and score more for us.”

Selles on Harvey Knibbs role

“We have always been thinking about him as a winger but when we had the situation with Charlie Savage and the booking we were reviewing and saw that at Cambridge he played that position in the 5-3-2. “We saw some of the good things and at the beginning it was a secondary position. In that game we were pleased with him and he has been growing in that role. He is a much better position in that central space. He can run, he can go deep, he can defend and win duels. “His counter pressure is one of the best in the category, how many times has he won the ball back and straight away we have a chance? I have been really pleased with the work. We should never forget that Harvey is a player that has paid attention to every detail in his life to be ready to perform. He is an example for the young boys.”

Selles on Dom Ballard injury