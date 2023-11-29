The Tilehurst End Podcast: Nick Blackman Interview

Nick Blackman joins the podcast today for an interview with Ross. The ex-Reading man, of 100 appearances for the Royals between 2013-2016, provides fascinating insight on his time at the club, as well as life as a professional footballer.

There’s time to discuss key moments of each season Nick spent in RG2, why Steve Clarke is doing so well with Scotland, and to answer a host of listeners’ quick fire questions!

A big thanks as always to our friends and sponsors at ZCZ films.

Follow Nick on Twitter @nblackman89

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here