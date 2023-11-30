Carlisle United Fans Verdict: A Comprehensive Win

Back-to-back wins, how good does that sound? We have to celebrate the small wins because we don’t get many of them.

The performance could’ve been better, we know that. But if we can’t enjoy two victories in a row, made up of our first away triumph in over a year and a 5-1 home win, what can you enjoy? And each game has shown genuine reasons to be a little bit more optimistic.

Here’s how the fans reacted to some of the key talking points.

Back-to-back wins

I mean it’s three wins in a row if you count the win against Arsenal's under-21s in the Meat Feast With Stuffed Crust Pizza Trophy. But even so, back-to-back wins in the league is unheard of for us, so we have to enjoy it.

Given where we were as a club, as a fanbase, after the Shrewsbury Town game, for the players to bounce back and show the kind of performances they have is admirable. Like I said they haven’t been perfect, but there is a bit of fight in these players and manager.

The fans certainly enjoyed another +3...

Happy bloody Tuesday! Back to back league wins! That does not happen often thesedays. Christmas has come early! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/zDhjU6Hg19 — Dan Green (@dan_green_) November 28, 2023

442 , wingers getting goals and assists , it sometimes is do the basics right and it works , how massive is back to back for #readingfc , really hope this is a turning point for us to kick on and climb the league — Olly_URZ (@OllyURZ) November 28, 2023

Just what we wanted after Saturday back to back wins in the league!! #readingfc — ROYALS (@LOYALROYAL2022) November 28, 2023

Great back to back win - just what the team (and the fans) needs! #readingfc https://t.co/ADa6OOUNCG — Andy (@Brownie1871) November 28, 2023

People rightly getting carried away with 2 wins in a row, but at this stage I'd take mid table security on the pitch and a run at the pizza cup as a goal for this season, while the off field saga gets sorted. Urzzzz!!! #readingfc @ReadingFC @TheTilehurstEnd @ElmParkRoyals — Fenners (@fenners100) November 29, 2023

Including cup, 3 wins in a row and 12 goals scored.



We have scored at least twice in 6 of our last 7 games. This side shd not be anywhere near a relegation battle. Defence still needs sorting but it's getting there, whether that remains under Selles on someone else.#readingfc — Paul Williams (@PaulFrankfurt71) November 28, 2023

2 wins in a row, off the bottom of the league! Let’s hope this is the start of some good form to get us out of the relegation zone #readingfc https://t.co/95PXE3lRrz — Jack (@jackmoore_1871) November 28, 2023

We’ll definitely take that confidence building result ok so for some it wasn’t our ‘best’ performance but this back to back win is more than just 3 points. The buzz in the dressing room after this has the power to change a season, especially for Femi #readingfc bring it on https://t.co/ElhwWuFaB0 — Sam Smit (@SamanthaSmit29) November 29, 2023

Two in a row

Let’s hope we can continue the run

Momentum is an amazing thing@ReadingFC #readingfc https://t.co/8BluhQ6kvl — Richard Crewdson (@crewy100) November 28, 2023

Femi Azeez

He’s had a really, really tough season. There’s quality there, of course there is. He’s not a bad footballer. He’s a footballer who’s been clearly and obviously stripped of any kind of confidence in front of goal.

He needed one moment and he got it on Tuesday, and I for one am delighted for him. I really hope he can kick on now and show this league what he can do - because I really think he can be a very good player in this league.

Love that Azeez got his long awaited goal. He looked so relieved to have scored. So happy for him! Hopefully that goal is the start of many! #readingfc — ‎chloe (@_chloerfc) November 28, 2023

Nothing pleases me more than Femi Azeez finally scoring, another assist too so he’s joint third for assists in the league now, one of joint first. Also great to see Harvey Knibbs add end product in the league #Readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) November 29, 2023

So actually really happy for Azeez tonight. His celebration showed genuine relief and joy and for that I guess I feel for the lad. Good win, hopefully a bit of momentum now. #ReadingFC — Super Kevin Bremner (@skb777) November 28, 2023

Absolutely buzzing for Azeez, and what an assist by Elliot btw. And that Wing goal it's good to be back. #ReadingFC — Ethan Vine | #sellbeforewedai (@evine2004) November 28, 2023

So so happy for Femi Azeez tonight. #readingfc — Adam (@Adam_Rascal) November 28, 2023

Floodgates will open. Azeez Ballon d'Or incoming. #ReadingFC — M ️tthew #SellBeforeWeDai (@maffff) November 28, 2023

Great to see Azeez get a goal and assist as well. Hopefully builds on that moving forwards. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) November 28, 2023

Femi Azeez. Please keep doing that.#readingfc — Dai Yongge Out (@SirthomasVIII) November 28, 2023

Conclusion

Another positive evening, all in all. By no means should we start getting carried away, and we’re by no means out of the woods just yet, but the last two games have been better - there’s no doubt about that.

A few weeks ago we’d just seen our team bottle a lead in stoppage time to lose 3-2 in Shrewsbury, now we’ve halved the gap to safety and have just won two in a row. It’s not much, but it’s something - and we have to build on it.