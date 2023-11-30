 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carlisle United Fans Verdict: A Comprehensive Win

How the Loyal Royals reacted to a win that made it back-to-back three points.

Back-to-back wins, how good does that sound? We have to celebrate the small wins because we don’t get many of them.

The performance could’ve been better, we know that. But if we can’t enjoy two victories in a row, made up of our first away triumph in over a year and a 5-1 home win, what can you enjoy? And each game has shown genuine reasons to be a little bit more optimistic.

Here’s how the fans reacted to some of the key talking points.

Back-to-back wins

I mean it’s three wins in a row if you count the win against Arsenal's under-21s in the Meat Feast With Stuffed Crust Pizza Trophy. But even so, back-to-back wins in the league is unheard of for us, so we have to enjoy it.

Given where we were as a club, as a fanbase, after the Shrewsbury Town game, for the players to bounce back and show the kind of performances they have is admirable. Like I said they haven’t been perfect, but there is a bit of fight in these players and manager.

The fans certainly enjoyed another +3...

Femi Azeez

He’s had a really, really tough season. There’s quality there, of course there is. He’s not a bad footballer. He’s a footballer who’s been clearly and obviously stripped of any kind of confidence in front of goal.

He needed one moment and he got it on Tuesday, and I for one am delighted for him. I really hope he can kick on now and show this league what he can do - because I really think he can be a very good player in this league.

Conclusion

Another positive evening, all in all. By no means should we start getting carried away, and we’re by no means out of the woods just yet, but the last two games have been better - there’s no doubt about that.

A few weeks ago we’d just seen our team bottle a lead in stoppage time to lose 3-2 in Shrewsbury, now we’ve halved the gap to safety and have just won two in a row. It’s not much, but it’s something - and we have to build on it.

