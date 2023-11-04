Reading vs MK Dons: FA Cup Match Preview 2023/24

Reading can take a break from league action this weekend as they face League Two side MK Dons in the FA Cup.

Considering the shambolic off-field situation and our terrible league form, it will be nice for the Royals to play a game that doesn’t matter a great deal.

It would be great to have a cup run, but nothing is able to paper over what’s happening off the pitch, with administration potentially edging closer every day.

But for just shy of two hours, we can take our minds off it as we look to get through to the second round of the cup.

Here’s your mini preview.

What? FA Cup Round 1

Season? 2023/24

Who? MK Dons

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 4th November

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Mike Williamson

Pre-Match Thoughts

With this latest EFL charge in mind, our season could be all but over if we get a hefty deduction. This term has been nothing short of a shambles so far and it’s hard to know exactly when we will hit rock bottom.

A takeover is desperately needed sooner rather than later - but whether Dai Yongge brings his valuation down to a sensible amount remains to be seen. As the architect of this mess, he should be helping the club but actively looking to offload it rather than trying to hold out for as much money as possible.

The fans are doing everything they can to fight for their club - and now it’s Dai’s turn to ensure the club has a brighter future by selling it quickly.

In terms of today’s game, it’s a potential opportunity for some fringe players to shine and it will be interesting to see who manages to shine against MK.

Mike Williamson is a decent appointment for the visitors and they could go far under him, with the former Newcastle man enjoying a good managerial spell at Gateshead previously.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Carson, Dorsett, Holmes, Abrefa, Hutchinson, Elliott, Rushesha, Mukairu, Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan

Joel Pereira could win a start with Coniah Boyce-Clarke out - and Matty Carson, Jeriel Dorsett, Tom Holmes and Kelvin Abrefa start in front of him.

Clinton Mola could potentially start, but Dorsett should get a chance to shine and it will be interesting to see how Holmes performs if he appears.

With Sam Hutchinson also fit, he starts just in front of the defence, with Ben Elliott and Tivonge Rushesha allowed to push up. Rushesha has been very bright at times - and could earn himself a starting spot in the first team along with Michael Craig if he plays well enough.

Out wide, Paul Mukairu and Caylan Vickers get the chance to prove their worth, with the latter arguably deserving to play more. And Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan starts up top. He will need support from Makairu and Vickers though considering he’ll be up front on his own.

Score Prediction: Reading 2-0 MK Dons

FA Cup Fixtures (Involving League One Teams)

Today:

Northampton Town vs Barrow

AFC Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town

Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors

Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol Rovers vs Whitby Town

Cambridge United vs Bracknell Town

Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic

Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

Lincoln City vs Morecambe

Oxford United vs Maidenhead United

Peterborough United vs Salford City

Port Vale vs Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United

Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers

Bromley vs Blackpool

Sunday:

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth

Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County

Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills