MK Dons Fans Verdict: Up For The Cup

It’s all a bit doom and gloom at the moment, but if there is one thing Reading have actually been good at recently, it’s playing in cup competitions.

Of course, because we’re now in League One, this is the third cup competition we’ve played in already this season, and we’ve shown our best performances of the season in the other two.

It wasn’t a demolition job à la Millwall in the Carabao Cup, or Swindon Town or Exeter City in the Pizza Papa Johns Bristol Street Car Motors Cup (it’s something like that), but it was a win nonetheless. And we’ll take all the wins we can get at the moment.

Here’s what the fans had to say...

Into the hat

The main thing on Saturday was that we won the game and saw ourselves through to the next round.

I would say “can you imagine the uproar if we’d have lost that game too?”, but a large proportion of the fanbase, myself included, have lost the ability to ‘uproar’ about results anymore.

Anyway, we got a win and we’re into the next round and the fans are pretty happy about it...

Game 20 - #ReadingFC 3-2 MK Dons [FA Cup] - 4/11/23



Not a great performance but main thing is we’re in the hat for the next round. The left hand side keeps being exploited and regardless of who plays there it doesn’t look great but a win is a win. Onto Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jV4DmzppAG — Joe (@iJC106) November 4, 2023

Well done lads, good win and into the draw for the next round!



Looks like we have found our level with this squad and manager, we are all having a League Two party! #readingfc #readingtilidie #SellBeforeWeDai #urzzzz https://t.co/ZZShUyMwf0 — James (@B3rt1e) November 4, 2023

It is nice to see us win and a cup run would be good for morale but it does sting knowing we’ll just go and lose in the league next game. Really hope this is the start of changing fortunes but I just can’t see it. #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) November 4, 2023

It was a cup game… of course we were going to win… #ReadingFC 3-2 MK Dons - FA Cup Round 1 - Match Review https://t.co/MVDIgpNIDR — James (@JamesHiggins316) November 4, 2023

Bit of a scary win but we got to the 2nd Round #readingfc

URZZZZZ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sxhFkaoLdD — Gabrizio (@Gabriel48807054) November 4, 2023

We are on way to Wembley Just brilliant to win a game and enjoy a saturday evening urzzzzz #readingfc https://t.co/shAgjdb19h — Johnny Hunt (@Huntyroyal) November 4, 2023

A win is a win. Love to make things hard for ourselves though don’t we. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/3GJwkuEiKD — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) November 4, 2023

The second-round draw

You can tell just how gripped the fanbase were by Saturday’s game that I have to include the second-round draw, which happened yesterday afternoon, in this Fans Verdict...

In all seriousness it’s a really interesting draw. With all due respect, we’re used to getting draws like MK Dons at home, so Eastleigh away is a nice change. It might even get us a little bit of TV money which will be handy.

Here's how the fans reacted to the draw. It’s safe to say they were pretty happy...

Still traumatised from Kidderminster away, not sure I fancy Eastleigh #readingfc — AJB (@ALEXB1871) November 5, 2023

Eastleigh away as requested.

New ground and fairly local. No complaints.#ReadingFC https://t.co/whBDPU0Ovc — Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) November 5, 2023

Be good for us to play Eastleigh to climatise to similar grounds we'll be playing at next year in league 2 #readingfc #FACup — Craig (@Craigb_RFC88) November 5, 2023

Eastleigh away. Great chance to progress. #readingfc — Paul Simon carey (@PaulSimoncarey1) November 5, 2023

Thanks to following Reading all over the country, I pride myself on my UK geography.



So I ask this with shame and sorrow…



…where’s Eastleigh? #readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) November 5, 2023

Eastleigh away - great draw #Readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) November 5, 2023

Went Eastleigh away a few years ago in pre season. Should be a great cup tie #readingfc — Cameron #DaiOut (@ronniemac93) November 5, 2023

Eastleigh AWAY I’ll take that any day of the week #ReadingFC — Ross ⚽️ (@RossGibb_) November 5, 2023

That's a good draw isn't it? Away to Eastleigh #readingfc — Stephen Noakes (@Stephen_Noakes) November 5, 2023

Conclusion

So yeah, that’s about it really. A bit of a mellow edition of Fans Verdict. There are bigger issues on hand at the club than a first-round FA Cup tie against MK Dons, but a win is a win and we have to take any win we can get at the moment really.