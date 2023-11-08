Ruben Selles Demands More From Players After Bristol Rovers Draw

The Royals were back to league action on Tuesday night and secured a point against Bristol Rovers in a 1-1 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading took the lead through Sam Smith in the first half before Rovers equalised through Chris Martin early in the second half.

Sitting bottom of the table and seven points off safety, Royals boss Ruben Selles said his team have more to offer and must show it if we want to convert our performances into wins. Here is what he had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the performance

“I think we need to be more competitive. The game was just okay – in the first half we showed some of the potential, but we started the second half poor. “We have more to offer than that. Only when they equalised, we started to react and be in the game. “It was a competitive League One game… and we need to be more competitive if we want to win football matches, and we need to continue growing. “It is an improvement from previous games, but we still have a long way to go. “We had a chance to make it 2-0 with a situation for Harvey Knibbs, and we have a clear situation in the second half with a free-kick for Jeriel Dorsett in front of goal. And they had opportunities also. So a draw… I think it is fair.”

Selles on wasting chances

“It’s not about an individual player, we have been in the position to score before. I think we had a situation with Jeriel Dorsett in the second half where he had a complete open goal in the centre of the goal after a free kick where we should be able to score. It’s not about an individual, as a team we need to put the ball in the net because as a team we have chances to do it. It’s about us, not one player.”

Selles on dropping points from leading positions

“For me, in a normal game that has happened in the last month and a half at 1-1 in minute 90 we will concede after a free-kick or a situation, it did not happen today. It is a little bit different from the Portsmouth game. We ended the game with situations up front and we ended the game trying to create. It was a better feeling than before.”

Selles on Smith comeback and Jeriel Dorsett debut

“Sam has been working really hard, especially when he had his injury. “He came back, straight back into the line-up, and showed what kind of striker he can be for us. Today he got his goal – hopefully the first of many! “And Jeriel had a successful loan with Kilmarnock last season and he has been working hard with us for the past five months – playing preparation matches, playing in the cup… and he has been training really well in recent weeks and showing real character. “We needed a player in that position today that can stop the crosses, be aggressive in one-on-one, help us in build-up and help in set plays. That is what we requested and he did it in a really good way. We are very satisfied with him and hopefully it is the first of many for him too.”

Selles on Caylan Vickers

“He has been out of the League One squad in the last three or four games, he played in the cup when we made our rotation. I have been trying to be consistent with 80 per cent of the team, but when we made the selection, we tried to have some options. I cannot have three strikers on the bench and unfortunately, we decided to go with Dom and Kelvin. Caylan is working hard but we cannot have 22 players on the bench.”

Selles on paying HMRC