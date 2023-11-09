 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bristol Rovers Fans Verdict: Reading Run Out Of Gas

How the fans reacted to another poor performance as the Royals were held to a 1-1 draw.

With all due respects to Bristol Rovers, this is the kind of game we have to be targeting three points in, given our current position.

Going into the game we were six points off safety, the mood around the club was sour to say the least (albeit slightly buoyed by the news that we had finally paid our tax bill earlier on Tuesday), and performances have been pretty dire of late.

If we’re going to start getting wins, we need those wins to come in games like this. However, the Royals yet again flattered to deceived and despite taking the lead, flopped to a limp 1-1 draw.

Here’s how the fans reacted...

Another poor performance

Although we got a point out of this game, and there were some small positives to take, on the whole it was another pretty turgid performance from a team that looks bereft of confidence.

The defending for the equaliser was really poor, and if it weren’t for a wonderful David Button save and a fortunate decision from the referee not to give the visitors a last-gasp penalty, we would’ve lost again. It’s debatable whether we deserved to even get a point from the game.

The fans are not liking what they’re seeing from the players at the moment...

Ruben Selles

I really, really, really want Selles to turn things round. Genuinely I do. But every game that comes and goes at the moment it just gets less and less likely that’ll happen.

I keep trying to tell myself that perspective is needed, there are bigger problems at our cub than Selles and he deserves a fair crack at the whip in something that vaguely resembles a stable working environment. But, lets be honest, it’s really not been good recently.

Even without the points deduction we’d still only be second bottom, and now we’re seven points adrift from safety. The pressure on the manager continues to rise...

Conclusion

All in all then, another merry evening supporting Reading Football Club. I don’t want to ramble on about things that we all know and have said thousands of times before, but times are bleak right now and there is no sign of it getting brighter anytime soon.

Next up, a league away game - great.

