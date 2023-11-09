Bristol Rovers Fans Verdict: Reading Run Out Of Gas

With all due respects to Bristol Rovers, this is the kind of game we have to be targeting three points in, given our current position.

Going into the game we were six points off safety, the mood around the club was sour to say the least (albeit slightly buoyed by the news that we had finally paid our tax bill earlier on Tuesday), and performances have been pretty dire of late.

If we’re going to start getting wins, we need those wins to come in games like this. However, the Royals yet again flattered to deceived and despite taking the lead, flopped to a limp 1-1 draw.

Here’s how the fans reacted...

Another poor performance

Although we got a point out of this game, and there were some small positives to take, on the whole it was another pretty turgid performance from a team that looks bereft of confidence.

The defending for the equaliser was really poor, and if it weren’t for a wonderful David Button save and a fortunate decision from the referee not to give the visitors a last-gasp penalty, we would’ve lost again. It’s debatable whether we deserved to even get a point from the game.

The fans are not liking what they’re seeing from the players at the moment...

That was an absolutely dire performance. It’s getting worse game by game. Each week we think we hit rock bottom, then Ruben finds a way of digging deeper. There’s no togetherness, no game plan, no idea how to change patterns of play and no idea how to rescue a result. #readingfc — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) November 7, 2023

Bristol Rovers were poor in defence & panicked when pressed. So why the hell did we sit back in the second half and let them come onto us. Gifted them the point by doing that. #readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) November 7, 2023

Poor result at home, we need more creativity! Why no Ehibhatiomhan, Mukairu, Vickers, Ballard! And Elliot on too late! ‍♂️ #readingfc https://t.co/oRb2D3ayfj — James (@B3rt1e) November 7, 2023

We’re just so, so, poor. Going to need a change sooner rather than later, can’t see anything changing anytime soon. #readingfc — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) November 7, 2023

We have fans thinking we’ll stand a chance without a deduction. Deluded. We are absolutely awful. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) November 7, 2023

Let’s not get it twisted, we don’t deserve to be winning this game. Their back line has giften us the ball in front of goal so many times we should be out of sight by now and yet we’re only one goal up. This is shocking from us #ReadingFC — Tatum (@Tatum1871) November 7, 2023

Idc about the point. Singular points won’t keep us up. Not good enough, again. #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) November 7, 2023

No chance we stay up this season, further deductions or not. This team just aren't good enough. Have to be winning home games like that. #ReadingFC — Ben (@BenParsons89) November 7, 2023

I’m sorry but we have to be winning that if we want to have any chance of staying up, just not good enough. Hopefully Dai has enough money to sack this manager with the money he suddenly found to pay the tax bill! #readingfc — Louis (@dinglouis_) November 7, 2023

We ever not gonna be garbage this season ? Any chance lads ? https://t.co/DMeyYgjpCd — padz (@padzRfc) November 7, 2023

Ruben Selles

I really, really, really want Selles to turn things round. Genuinely I do. But every game that comes and goes at the moment it just gets less and less likely that’ll happen.

I keep trying to tell myself that perspective is needed, there are bigger problems at our cub than Selles and he deserves a fair crack at the whip in something that vaguely resembles a stable working environment. But, lets be honest, it’s really not been good recently.

Even without the points deduction we’d still only be second bottom, and now we’re seven points adrift from safety. The pressure on the manager continues to rise...

#readingfc Is Selles showing any sign that he is developing something to build on? Or is he just the wrong kind of manager for L1 football? — drawn2water73 (@drawn2water73) November 8, 2023

Right now Selles is a killing the club more than the owner, don’t get me wrong both need to go. Give him time people said. #readingfc — Paul Towner (@PaulTowner7) November 8, 2023

Also Selles still getting a free pass with everything else going on. People clapping at full time tonight baffle me. Get behind the team during the game, fine. But he's setting them up to fail every week at the moment, can't believe he's getting such an easy ride. #ReadingFC — Matt O'Riordan (@moriordan1) November 7, 2023

I wasn't expecting much from this season, but I'm sure this squad should have enough quality to keep themselves lower in the table, but still safe come May. We look absolutely lost under Sellés. New owners can't come quick enough to move him on and try to survive #ReadingFC — Milo (@MiloRoyal1871) November 7, 2023

We can talk as much as we like, but we still need a new owner & for Dai to bugger off. Also feel Selles should be doing much better with this group of players, albeit inexperienced we have some young talent & the squad isn't THAT bad but we're still so far off the pace #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) November 7, 2023

Woeful football. Selles has turned a young, promising team of players to a group void of confidence.



Drops Vickers and continues to play Azeez. Doesn’t start Elliot. Clearly forces us to play out the back, which we can’t do.



League two here we come. #readingfc — Arnie (@arnie_rfc) November 7, 2023

Surely putting Noel Hunt in charge is the interim solution until the new owners come in. & they replace Selles. Can’t carry on playing like this week in week out - no plan. #readingfc — Tom. (@TomWHall) November 7, 2023

I know they are young players but they are a lot better than current viewing. They've lost all confidence in themselves and the manager . Clear to see Selles needs to get the sack. He's got no idea on how to get the best out of our players. #readingfc — Dean Bennett #SellBeforeWeDai (@DeanBennett1993) November 7, 2023

Much worse from Sellés tonight. He's turned away from his footballing principles - creating chances through pressing. It wasn't working the whole game and yet he persisted. #ReadingFC — ReadingBetweenTheLines (@ReadingBTL) November 7, 2023

We are currently bottom of the league, 1-1 with 10 minutes to go, playing just the one up top.



Sitting on the bench, we’ve got our two top goalscorers (Ehibhatiomhan & Ballard). But we bring on Michael Craig, a defensive midfielder.



Ruben Selles, the magic man #readingfc pic.twitter.com/slNnIY7th9 — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) November 7, 2023

Conclusion

All in all then, another merry evening supporting Reading Football Club. I don’t want to ramble on about things that we all know and have said thousands of times before, but times are bleak right now and there is no sign of it getting brighter anytime soon.

Next up, a league away game - great.