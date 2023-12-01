The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 360: Spinal Column

Does Ruben Selles know Reading’s best XI and is there a spine to this team building? After a week in which Reading took six points from six with their first away win in over a year and a 5-1 smashing of Carlisle United, it almost seems like a positive answer to those questions is getting closer.

But then of course... there’s the ownership situation.

A big thanks as always to our sponsors ZCZ Films.

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here