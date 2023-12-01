TTE Podcast Extra: Takeover Latest And More Financial Strife

Wimb, Andy Preston and Ji-Min Lee return to round up the latest news lines around Reading FC, as more off-field turmoil dampens the mood.

We get into the latest struggles to pay wages, being back on the EFL naughty step and how takeover talks are progressing.

There’s also reflections on the wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Carlisle United, thoughts on Ovie Ejaria and a look ahead to this weekend’s FA Cup tie.

