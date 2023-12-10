Ruben Selles ‘Disappointed’ By Home Defeat To Barnsley

The Royals returned to league duty on Saturday, which resulted in a 3-1 defeat against Barnsley at the SCL Stadium.

Reading took the lead through Harvey Knibbs early in the first half but the visitors equalised through a penalty before half-time. Barnsley took all three points with two late goals to keep them in the fold for the play-offs.

Manager Ruben Selles said his side needed to do better. He spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the defeat

“I’m disappointed. We started the game really well and were doing the things we wanted to do, and had opportunities to score the second with another free-kick. “We were on top of the game. And then from the second phase from a corner kick, we have an unfortunate penalty against us. “We were still in the game in the second half. But the second goal put us out of the game. The game was way too open for what I would like as a coach. Unfortunately we couldn’t get it back in the end. “For the penalty… need to manage those situations. We were on top in that moment and then giving away the penalty is a bit unlucky. It didn’t change the game in that moment – both teams were trying to compete. “They got in front with a really good strike. We changed things to get two strikers on and go forwards to try to equalise, and almost in the first action we gave the ball back to them, make a mistake, and concede the first one. It’s not the way to react. We need to look at us and how to be better in those situations. “Games like that unfortunately happen. But we need to be better than that. “Now, as usual, we will try to analyse things and put together a good gameplan. We have three days where we need to recover and we will see who is fit and available to go on Tuesday, and try to do our best again.”

Selles on the Barnsley penalty

“I checked it after to be prepared. I think it is a second action in a corner kick and is very unfortunate. We can discuss the position of the arm, but I will not have any comments on that.”

Selles on conceding late

“It was not as late as the other ones, they were at the end of the games, but I think it was the middle of the second half where we knew the opponent was powerful and it was more the way that we conceded. A strike from 35 metres and the third when we tried to change the dynamic of the game than the minutes of the goals.”

Selles on defensive mistakes

“It was a pretty clear action where we should throw it to the centre-back and find our connections, but we threw it into the middle, and we made some bad decisions. I think we can do better.”

Selles on Jeriel Dorsett

“We hope that he will be back for Tuesday. Today was too early for him but we were lucky that the injury wasn’t severe. We should not force him, but hopefully Tuesday.”

Selles on second-half substitutions

“I think we have made that substitution in the last two League One games, bringing Amadou instead of Jeriel. I think we have been closing the space well, defending the actions and being aggressive in the one-v-ones. Today it didn’t happen. Sometimes games go like that but we thought we needed a fresh left-back in that position and we had Amadou in that position. That was the logic on that.”

Selles on Oxford preparations