Lincoln City vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading are on the road this weekend as they make the trip to Lincoln City, in search of what could be a vital three points.

A draw against Oxford United in midweek may have taken them one point closer to safety, but some players may have seen that result as a major missed opportunity considering they could have won the derby if they had played to their potential.

A trip to the LNER Stadium gives them the opportunity to make amends, but whether they will do so remains to be seen.

We have your preview ahead of this clash.

What? League One Matchday 21

Season? 2023/24

Who? Lincoln City

Where? LNER Stadium

When? Saturday 16th December

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Michael Skubala

The Royals

I was a bit disappointed about Tuesday’s performances. Oxford may be at the top end of the division, but they could have been beaten in midweek.

The U’s had plenty of possession, but not much substance and if the Royals had more energy and intent in the second 45, they could have nicked a winner.

The Royals have to be given credit for ensuring they took a point from the game - but in our current situation - we need wins and not draws.

Today’s game will be a difficult one though.

The Opponents

Lincoln haven’t been in bad form recently and they will be a dangerous opponent today.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them record more some promising results in the coming months considering they are under the guidance of Michael Skubala.

Skubala was very highly rated at Leeds United and he will be keen to prove that he can make the transition from being a coach to a manager.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Abbey, Holmes, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Vickers, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

David Button starts between the sticks following a quiet night in midweek.

Jeriel Dorsett and Nelson Abbey weren’t brilliant in midweek, especially Abbey who was shaky at times, but Ruben Selles should keep faith in the duo. Tom Holmes didn’t do too badly and will start once more, with Andy Yiadom also keeping his place ahead of Amadou Mbengue.

In the middle. Michael Craig and Lewis Wing start once again. It would be good if Craig can avoid an early booking, because that could allow him to be more of an asset throughout the game.

In front of those two, Caylan Vickers gets another chance to start. He may not have been bright on Tuesday night, but dropping him after one game would be harsh. Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez appear alongside him once more.

Sam Smith, who scored a morale-boosting goal against the U’s, must start again. He could prove to be the difference this afternoon, but if he’s to get plenty of chances, the team needs to perform better than they did on Tuesday.

Score Prediction: Lincoln City 1-0 Reading

