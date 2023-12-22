The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 363: A Royal Christmas Dinner

Reading dominated possession, controlled a game away from home, and yet saw two goals chalked off to only pick up a point against Lincoln City.

Ben and Ross dive into a lengthy recap of the game and debate whether Reading are improving, before getting into more important matters. Matters such as which current or former Reading player you’d most like to have over for Christmas dinner.

