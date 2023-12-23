Reading 2-0 Wigan Athletic: Player Ratings

David Button: 6

Not a particularly difficult afternoon for Button, going up against a poor Wigan attack, but played his part well enough. Kept the visitors out with a big save in the second half after Nelson Abbey gave the ball away. Will be pleased with his first clean sheet in a while.

Amadou Mbengue: 8

One of the best performances of his season so far, seeming to grow in confidence significantly after the break. Mbengue was solid at the back, added real tenacity out of possession, got forward well and provided an assist for Smith with a second-half cross. Almost had another assist thanks to a dangerous cross that wasn't quite turned in, and almost won a penalty after a strong forward run, only for the foul to be awarded outside the box. Just as important though was a block to keep Wigan out right after Button's important save.

Tom Holmes: 7

A reassuringly quiet but effective shift from Holmes, who was captain in Andy Yiadom's absence. Authoritative at the back, helping Reading through to a clean sheet.

Nelson Abbey: 6

A good afternoon from Abbey on the whole, but a touch shakier than his centre-half partner, handing Wigan a big chance in the second half when he gave the ball away cheaply. Still put in his trademark ground duels and drives upfield in possession.

Jeriel Dorsett: 6

Looked badly exposed during Wigan's spell of dominance earlier in the first half, struggling defensively and lacking composure in possession. Recovered well in the second half for the most part though, including some impressive interventions at the back, but went into the book after accumulating one too many fouls.

Michael Craig: 8

If you don't specifically watch Craig in a game like this, he goes under the radar and you underappreciate him. Pay attention however and you see a player who's increasingly authoritative as a ball winner, adding bite to Reading's midfield in the holding role, while keeping things reliably simple but effective when he has possession. A top performance.

Femi Azeez: 7

Azeez didn't get everything right today, but he did manage a moment of pure class in the first half to get Reading up and running in the game, absolutely leathering an effort home from range. Also created Reading's first quality chance of the afternoon, playing a crossfield for Mukairu before getting the ball back and seeing his shot blocked. Taken off for Ben Elliott in the second half.

Lewis Wing: 6

A quieter afternoon from Wing today, looking less influential than he has done in previous games. Nothing outright bad, but he'll have better afternoons.

Harvey Knibbs: 7

A classic Harvey Knibbs performance, running his socks off throughout the game to give Reading intensity going forwards. The Royals looked notably better in the first half when they pressed higher, and Knibbs was an important part of that.

Paul Mukairu: 6

A better afternoon than usual from Mukairu on the whole, but still inconsistent. Looked sloppy earlier in the game, not helping Dorsett out enough defensively and erratic in possession. Improved as the game progressed though before being taken off late on.

Sam Smith: 6

Added to his tally for the season in the second half, getting on the end of an Mbengue cross to make it 2-0. Otherwise a fairly quiet afternoon due to a lack of service, although he looked tidy and effective when he did get the ball.

Subs

Ben Elliott: 6

Pretty lively on the right wing as a replacement for Azeez, getting just over quarter of an hour.

Charlie Savage, Clinton Mola, Tyler Bindon and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: N/A

None were on the pitch long enough to get a grade, but seeing Reading change half their back four with about five minutes to go (Mbengue and Abbey coming off) was a tad amusing for its randomness.

Average: 6.58/10

Who was your MOTM against Wigan Athletic? Vote below or through this link.