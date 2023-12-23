Ruben Selles ‘Very Satisfied’ With Assured Wigan Win

The Royals continued their good form with a 2-0 victory against Wigan Athletic at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Reading took the lead in the 34th minute through Femi Azeez, with Sam Smith doubling our lead early in the second half.

The Royals are now 21st, just one point off safety, a much better outlook than previous weeks. Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the victory

“Overall, I’m pleased. The game had its moments, and upon reviewing it, there might be more, but, all in all, we’re very satisfied with the lads. We had a slow start, but we quickly rectified things, and from that point, we were truly dominant, securing the points we deserved. We’ve demonstrated our ability to handle various situations in the game, from clinical moments to defensive solidity in maintaining our lead. “We can take pride in both goals. We know the talent Femi possesses; we witness it regularly in training, and today it clicked. Similarly, Sam showcased his quality in the box, scoring at a crucial moment to give us a comfortable lead. “Entering the match, we knew we needed to make an impact - be aggressive, crave possession and press high. That’s what led to our goals today. In the final 15/20 minutes, we had to display a different facet of our game - a maturity to stay mentally strong, stay compact, and prevent any comeback.”

Selles on Femi Azeez’ performances

“Our experience with the types of players like Femi, young players, just need to grow into the game and find a way to crack the code. I think he has been doing a really good job for us the entire season. “In the beginning, it was the end product, but he has been working on that and he finally got it. With confidence and a few things, he modified in his game, he has become a really powerful player for us.”

Selles on a settled defence

“I think we have massively improved at the back. Jeriel Dorsett is extremely powerful and from set plays, he helps us a lot. I don’t think the defenders are the reason. I think the whole team are defending well, knowing when to defend, when to go high and when the press. When we needed to manage the game, they did it and felt comfortable. The entire team are growing.”

Selles on Andy Yiadom injury

“After the game against Lincoln, he felt something in the knee. It is just a matter of days. He didn’t feel comfortable yesterday, so we decided not to go and risk anything. Hopefully he will be ready for the next one, but it will be a 50-50 situation. If it not the next one, then it will be the next, next one”

Selles on recent form

“I’m delighted with the performances and the way that we did it - the way we have played in the last couple of months. A lot of things have connected, we changed the shape and some of the players and the team is starting to grow. “We got the two victories together a few weeks ago and we have been very competitive. The last game we were on top of it, at home against Oxford for 60 minutes we were on top. Winning those games will help us achieve our target of being an established club in League One next season.”

Selles on upcoming matches

“The belief we’ve gained today will be crucial in the upcoming matches. Over the past few weeks, we’ve witnessed a change in attitude among the lads, and it’s reflected on the pitch. We now have confidence in ourselves, regardless of the opposition. This mindset needs to carry into Boxing Day. “Peterborough has been formidable, so we need to be on our game from the first whistle to the last. In terms of quality, it’s a close contest, and we’ll do everything to compete and secure the three points.”

Selles on the fans