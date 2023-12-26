Peterborough United vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading face one of their most difficult fixtures of the season so far as they take on Peterborough United away from home.

The Royals secured a valuable three points against Wigan Athletic - but building on that could be crucial to their survival hopes - especially with a sanction on the horizon for Dai Yongge’s failure to pay HMRC on time.

They are the underdogs this afternoon though - and even a draw would probably be a decent result.

Ahead of the game, we have a very short preview. Yes, very short, I’m writing this on Christmas day!

What? League One Matchday 23

Season? 2023/24

Who? Peterborough United

Where? The Weston Homes Stadium

When? Tuesday 26th December

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Darren Ferguson

Pre Match Thoughts

This is going to be a very difficult game - but we’ve got to take confidence from some of our recent performances.

If we can get something from this clash, it would be a real boost going into the Cheltenham Town and Exeter City games.

Not staying overnight for away games will be a challenge - but we’ve got to use that adversity to our advantage and considering our away record in the past year - this change may actually be a positive.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Abbey, Holmes, Mbengue, Craig, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

It has to be the same lineup as the Wigan game.

Jeriel Dorsett has been given an extended run of games at left-back and he should continue to be trusted in this position so he can get better and better.

Tom Holmes has also done well since coming back into the side - and Amadou Mbengue keeps Andy Yiadom out of the first 11.

Michael Craig and Lewis Wing start in midfield along with Harvey Knibbs - and Paul Mukairu and Femi Azeez appear on either side of him.

Sam Smith is the main man up top again - and he will be keen to get himself on the scoresheet again.

Score Prediction: Peterborough United 1-0 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic (1pm)

Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth

Burton Albion vs Blackpool

Cheltenham Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Fleetwood Town vs Carlisle United

Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers

Oxford United vs Cambridge United

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Stevenage vs Northampton Town

Wigan Athletic vs Derby County

All games get underway at 3pm unless stated