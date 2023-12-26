Peterborough United 2-2 Reading: Player Ratings

David Button: 4

At fault for both goals, failing to come for the corner as Posh made it 1-0, then wrong-footed completely and beaten easily at his near post for 2-0. Reading need a better shot-stopper and commander of the box than Button, so Joel Pereira should get the nod on Friday.

Amadou Mbengue: 4

Looked impressive defensively and offensively early on when Reading started the game strongly, but faded as the match progressed. Increasingly struggled against left-winger Ephron Mason-Clark, which continued after the break, before being booked before the hour mark and then wisely withdrawn for Clinton Mola a few minutes later.

Tom Holmes: 7

Generally an imposing shift from Holmes, who was key to Reading riding a lot of pressure from the hosts, particularly in the second half. Should have probably been tighter to Mason-Clark for Posh’s second goal.

Nelson Abbey: 6

Lost his man for the opening goal, but made up for it - to an extent - with some really good one-on-one defending late on to deny a Posh counter and win a goal kick. Seems to be forming a strong partnership with Holmes.

Jeriel Dorsett: 6

A quieter afternoon for Dorsett all round, with the bulk of Posh’s attacks going down the other flank. No major concerns.

Michael Craig: 6

A solid afternoon overall from Craig, but less imposing than at the weekend against Wigan Athletic and less assured in possession.

Femi Azeez: 8

A star performance from Azeez, who was involved in both of Reading’s goals. Received Wing’s long pass really well before putting in the low cross that Smith converted, and smashed the ball home for 2-2. Could have had another goal when he struck the woodwork with a venomous shot from range. Generally bright both in Reading’s strong start to the game and strong finish.

Lewis Wing: 6

A bit like on Saturday, Wing wasn’t that influential in possession today. But he came up with a vital moment of creativity in the second half, playing a long pass in behind for Azeez down the right in the build-up to Smith’s equaliser. Should have done better in the marking for Posh’s opener.

Harvey Knibbs: 6

Not really the right kind of game for Knibbs, with Reading generally not pressing that high or aggressively, so a lot of the contest passed him by. Naturally more involved the more Reading looked to press the hosts. Should have done better with a first-half opening, receiving the ball from Ehibhatiomhan but was reluctant to shoot, although he did well to tee up Azeez for the second equaliser.

Paul Mukairu: 5

A really quiet afternoon for Mukairu who was eventually withdrawn in the second half for Ben Elliott. Added nothing going forwards.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 5

This just wasn’t his day. Playing up top on his own against Posh was bound to be a difficult ask for Ehibhatiomhan, and unsurprisingly he struggled to get into the game. Didn’t use the ball was enough when it came his way, although there was one bright moment in the first half when he burst down the left before setting up Knibbs well. Withdrawn for the much more impactful Smith in the second half.

Subs

Sam Smith: 7

Looked a better outlet than Ehibhationhan in his 35 minutes on the pitch and added a poacher’s goal to his tally by bundling the ball in for 1-1 via Azeez’ cross. Could have had another when he went for goal with an audacious bicycle kick, but connected a bit too cleanly to put it over the bar from not all that far out (if he’d scuffed it he might have done better). Great technique though.

Clinton Mola: 5

Looked a bit safer than Mbengue at right-back, but also had difficulty against Mason-Clark. Got forward well in the build-up to Azeez’ goal, bursting into the area and sending in the low cross.

Ben Elliott: 5

Not a great half an hour from Elliott, who didn’t add much down the left and seemed a bit rusty. Gave the ball away really cheaply late on to inadvertently launch a Peterborough counter.

Average: 5.71/10

