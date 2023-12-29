Cheltenham Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be looking to build on their excellent past couple of games by securing a win against Cheltenham Town this evening.

The Royals will be pleased about the fact they have taken four points from six against Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United, but they risk undoing that hard work by losing tonight.

Losing can’t be an option for Ruben Selles’ side - but they face a very difficult task against a rejuvenated Cheltenham side.

Ahead of the game, we have your preview.

What? League One Matchday 24

Season? 2023/24

Who? Cheltenham Town

Where? The Completely-Suzuki Stadium

When? Friday 29th December

Time? 7:45pm

Opposition Manager? Darrell Clarke

The Royals

We have some excellent players, including Lewis Wing and Sam Smith.

Those two are excellent to have at this level and there are others who can be a threat too, including Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez.

But how we work as a team in an unfamiliar environment will determine which way this game goes.

The Opponents

The Robins are a dangerous team to face.

Even in the August fixture, they looked reasonably dangerous at times, but they are a much better side now and have done well under Darrell Clarke.

This isn’t a major surprise considering Clarke’s CV - but they need to keep their current form up.

If they can, they will survive quite comfortably.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Abbey, Holmes, Mbengue, Craig, Wing, Vickers, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

David Button and the same back four start again, with Nelson Abbey and Tom Holmes proving to be a decent duo thus far. Consistency will determine whether they retain their places in the starting 11 though.

Michael Craig, Lewis Wing and Harvey Knibbs start once more, although there’s a change on the wing with Caylan Vickers coming in to replace Paul Mukairu. Vickers may have been poor against Oxford United, but he hasn’t had a decent run of starts to get into form recently.

Up top, Sam Smith comes back in and will be hoping to make a difference once more.

Score Prediction: Cheltenham Town 1-1 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Wigan Athletic vs Carlisle United (7pm)

Bristol Rovers vs Charlton Athletic

Burton Albion vs Shrewsbury Town

Exeter City vs Portsmouth

Fleetwood Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers

Lincoln City vs Northampton Town

Oxford United vs Derby County

Peterborough United vs Barnsley

Port Vale vs Blackpool

Stevenage vs Cambridge United

All games get underway at 7:45pm unless stated