Cheltenham Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be looking to build on their excellent past couple of games by securing a win against Cheltenham Town this evening.
The Royals will be pleased about the fact they have taken four points from six against Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United, but they risk undoing that hard work by losing tonight.
Losing can’t be an option for Ruben Selles’ side - but they face a very difficult task against a rejuvenated Cheltenham side.
Ahead of the game, we have your preview.
What? League One Matchday 24
Season? 2023/24
Who? Cheltenham Town
Where? The Completely-Suzuki Stadium
When? Friday 29th December
Time? 7:45pm
Opposition Manager? Darrell Clarke
The Royals
We have some excellent players, including Lewis Wing and Sam Smith.
Those two are excellent to have at this level and there are others who can be a threat too, including Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez.
But how we work as a team in an unfamiliar environment will determine which way this game goes.
The Opponents
The Robins are a dangerous team to face.
Even in the August fixture, they looked reasonably dangerous at times, but they are a much better side now and have done well under Darrell Clarke.
This isn’t a major surprise considering Clarke’s CV - but they need to keep their current form up.
If they can, they will survive quite comfortably.
My Lineup
Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Abbey, Holmes, Mbengue, Craig, Wing, Vickers, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith
David Button and the same back four start again, with Nelson Abbey and Tom Holmes proving to be a decent duo thus far. Consistency will determine whether they retain their places in the starting 11 though.
Michael Craig, Lewis Wing and Harvey Knibbs start once more, although there’s a change on the wing with Caylan Vickers coming in to replace Paul Mukairu. Vickers may have been poor against Oxford United, but he hasn’t had a decent run of starts to get into form recently.
Up top, Sam Smith comes back in and will be hoping to make a difference once more.
Score Prediction: Cheltenham Town 1-1 Reading
Other League One Fixtures
Wigan Athletic vs Carlisle United (7pm)
Bristol Rovers vs Charlton Athletic
Burton Albion vs Shrewsbury Town
Exeter City vs Portsmouth
Fleetwood Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers
Lincoln City vs Northampton Town
Oxford United vs Derby County
Peterborough United vs Barnsley
Port Vale vs Blackpool
Stevenage vs Cambridge United
All games get underway at 7:45pm unless stated
