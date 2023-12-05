Eastleigh Fans Verdict: Royals Crash Out Of The Cup

When the final whistle blew on Sunday, I didn’t feel necessarily upset, angry or sad. I was just a bit numb. Maybe I’ve well and truly hit the point where nothing this club throws at me can phase me anymore. But I won’t speak too soon.

It was all a bit deja vu, wasn’t it? From the brilliantly impactful protest to the horribly below-par performance on the pitch, to the ultimate loss against a non-league side in the FA Cup. We’ve been here before.

Here’s how the fans reacted to another depressing day supporting Reading Football Club.

The protest

In a really perverse way, we’re probably lucky that we had the protest on Sunday. Because if we didn’t, we’d have all eyes on a pretty pathetic loss to a team two divisions below us.

Once again, the protest was absolutely spot on, planned to perfection and executed brilliantly by the fans. As we all know, it shouldn’t be like this - we shouldn’t be protesting to start with - but the publicity and the eyes this has got on our situation is really, really good. And credit to ITV for their part in it as well.

The fans loved the protest it seems, but ultimately just want Dai Yongge out of the club as soon as possible...

Not a great result but let’s face it we are way past looking at results. I want to win every game we play but to be honest I will take just having my club in existence in the future over any result at the moment. @ReadingFC #readingfc #SellBeforeWeDai https://t.co/SGd0ALGVp8 — Richard Crewdson (@crewy100) December 3, 2023

Fantastic to see the protest broadcast nationally!

WE WANT DAI YONGGE OUT!! #readingfc #SellBeforeWeDai — Luke Tizzard (@luke_tizzard) December 3, 2023

Thank you @ITVSport for highlighting how absolutely appalling it is that a club like Reading with so much history is being ripped apart by an incompetent owner #readingfc #sellbeforewedai #footballhasanownershipproblem — Cassie King (@CassieKing) December 3, 2023

Huge respect to Mark Bowen saying what he did to ITV. Well in from all the Royals fans #ReadingFC #SellBeforeWeDai #DaiYonggeOut #FACup pic.twitter.com/oFheMYlz5N — Tom (@SaturdayRoyal) December 3, 2023

100% support this - not paying wages on time is absolutely disgraceful, and the latest example of why Dai Yongge is not a fit and proper owner #sellbeforewedai #readingfc #facup https://t.co/yc4kcq9LZc — Malcolm Harland (@MalcolmHarland) December 3, 2023

Thank you @sammatterface and @itvfootball



Not for simply being on our side, but for doing proper research and understanding the situation. Once someone has done that, there's no way they cannot be on our side. #ReadingFC #SellBeforeWeDai https://t.co/q4mqu0Nb2F — Anthony Tomas (@AMTomas90) December 3, 2023

Like the protests or don’t, but we got real acknowledgement today. Other fans, pundits etc are backing us, staff coming forward and also backing the protests. We’re all fed up with the mess Dai has created #readingfc #SellBeforeWeDai — Hann (@hannlous) December 3, 2023

The football

I understand that upsets happen in the FA Cup, and plenty more bigger, more embarrassing upsets have happened in years gone by than a rock-bottom Reading losing to Eastleigh. However, these games should be processions really, shouldn’t they?

A team in League One, who are paid a lot of money to play football as their job, should be beating a non-league team 99 times out of 100 in my opinion.

It’s just a result that sums up us a club down to a tee. Bang average, pull one back when you probably don't deserve to, and then go on and lose anyway in injury time.

The fans are getting sick and tired of it...

I’m not bothered usually about the cup as it’s a laugh, but to lose it, in that manner, yet again, is just embarrassing. #readingfc — micah (@m1871e) December 3, 2023

Really embarrassing . The team we had on the pitch had more than enough about them to win that game. Not enough player's wanted it enough. As to why Selles refuses to use one of our most talented youngsters is a mystery. Player's have let the Club down not Selles. #readingfc — Dean Bennett #SellBeforeWeDai (@DeanBennett1993) December 3, 2023

Our defence is our kryptonite. Do we even have a set piece specialist ? We concede every corner we face it’s embarrassing.



Special shout-out to Selles for not playing Vickers. Really good move. #readingfc — Arnie (@arnie_rfc) December 3, 2023

That’s so embarrassing. So mentally weak. That settles the Tom Holmes debate #readingfc — Antony Strange (@AntonyStrange1) December 3, 2023

What's crazy is that the result today doesn't even feel like a huge surprise, shows how far the club has fallen...#readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) December 3, 2023

Can't really complain about that result. Tepid and toothless pretty much from start to finish. #readingfc — Rob Molloy (@Dobchecks) December 3, 2023

Awful day at the office…



❌ Multiple penalties not given

Subs not made quick enough

⛔️ Defence not good enough today

⚽️ Centre backs not at the races

✅ Focus on the league #ReadingFC #SellBeforeWeDai #DaiYonggeOut #FACup pic.twitter.com/hSMubMUTNh — Tom (@SaturdayRoyal) December 3, 2023

A truly desperate & unacceptable performance from every single player who started today.



Hopefully Carson, Mola, Maikuru & Holmes gave played themselves out of any side for the rest of the season. Smith, Wing & Azeez only ones to come out with any pride.



Ruben out. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/WkJIURPmMY — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) December 3, 2023

Let's be honest, Ox are going to turn us over based on today and this season's performances; could be embarrassing... #readingfc — Y21_ (@Y21_Ding) December 3, 2023

Saw that coming. Just as the team starts to find consistency, Selles picks names out a hat today. Didn’t take the game seriously & got what we deserved. Chance to distract us from awful season wasted. Well done @itvfootball for great coverage of the protest. #SellesOUT #ReadingFC — Jonnie Harris (@jonnieharris99) December 3, 2023

Conclusion

Just another day supporting Reading FC really. Personally I’m just a bit numb to it all now, and performances and results on the pitch all seem a bit trivial in the grand scheme of things when you realise the future of club is at genuine risk.

Yes, Selles probably should’ve brought Vickers on, and we should be beating Eastleigh no matter who plays to be honest, but nothings going to change or improve until the man upstairs has sold up.