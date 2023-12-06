Reading vs Charlton Athletic: EFL Trophy Preview 2023/24

Reading are back in cup action this evening as they face Charlton Athletic at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Losing 4-0 against the Addicks earlier this season, the hosts will be looking for revenge and will be desperate to get through to the next round after being knocked out of the FA Cup.

Needing some respite from their battle against relegation, the Bristol Street Motors Trophy provides them with that, but they will need to secure a victory tonight to continue their journey in this competition.

We have some facts and thoughts ahead of tonight’s clash in Berkshire.

What? EFL Trophy Second Round

Season? 2023/24

Who? Charlton Athletic

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Wednesday 6th December

Time? 7pm

Opposition Manager? Michael Appleton

Pre-Match Thoughts

After such a disappointing result on Sunday, a win tonight feels important.

Not only does it give us a chance to win a trophy - but it should also boost morale ahead of our return to league action.

We have some talented players at our disposal and a 4-2-3-1 system that worked well against Carlisle United. Let’s hope that formation pays dividends again this evening if we go with it.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Guinness-Walker, Dean, Holmes, Mbengue, Hutchinson, Rushesha, Camara, Elliott, Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan

Joel Pereira did well on Sunday and it’s arguably his shirt to lose now. If he gets another chance tonight and shines, he should start at the weekend.

Nesta Guinness-Walker comes back into the starting lineup along with Harlee Dean - and Tom Holmes and Amadou Mbengue start again.

Tivonge Rushesha could start at right-back in place of Mbengue, but I’ve put him in the middle along with Sam Hutchinson, who could allow Rushesha to push on and get higher up the pitch. Having an experienced figure in the middle of the park could help.

In front of those two, Mamadi Camara should get a chance to impress at some point, with Ben Elliott and Caylan Vickers also starting. All three can be dangerous when in good form and could be regular starters in the league at some point. Elliott needs to prove that he can be an asset from the first whistle - and should be a threat if he starts centrally.

Up front, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan starts once more, but he needs to make an impact up front on his own if he wants to try and force Sam Smith out of the starting lineup.

