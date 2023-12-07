The Royals secured their place in the next round of the EFL Trophy after beating Charlton Athletic on penalties at the SCL Stadium on Wednesday night.

Charlton took the lead in the first half but Charlie Savage equalised with just minutes to go. Reading secured the win after winning the penalty shootout 4-2.

Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say. He spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the win

“It was a challenging game against a very good League One opponent. We know them from when we played them before and didn’t have a great result in the league, but a cup competition is always different. “The first half for both teams, I thought it was a little bit irregular, a lot of technical mistakes, we couldn’t score a goal and then they scored. It was a little bit of a strange feeling at half-time, we knew we needed to be more dynamic in the second half. “The team grew in the second half, the substitutions made a good impact on the game. We scored and had situations in front of goal where we could have easily scored the second one. “At the end in the penalty shootout I think the team showed how much they wanted to do it. They were very robust and Joel was fantastic in the goal so I was very pleased with my team. “When we talked after the Ipswich game we knew that some of the players were taking a penalty for the first time in a professional stadium, or even for the club, so today we showed we learned a lesson.”

Selles on substitutes and penalties

“From Matty Carson coming on at half-time to the four boys coming on in the second half, I think we changed the dynamic of the game. We were much more dynamic, penetrating, running deep, having quick combinations. “The change of position for Caylan Vickers also benefitted us, with him more in between lines and getting Matty running to that channel with Harvey also penetrating in the centre. I’m very happy with them coming into the game and then making that impact. “Deciding the penalty takers was a little bit of everything. We always have a list for the way we want to go, and then we asked the players how they feel, and who wants to take it. “They came with a couple of changes because others felt comfortable taking it, or someone else was comfortable to leave the place for the other one, it also shows how much they are. “It is always important, because sometimes you want to win back-to-back, and sometimes because you had a disappointing game on the weekend and then you just want to win the next one as quick as possible. “I know it is not a win but it feels like that because we have got to the next round, and we need to take those feelings and emotions into the next league game.”

Selles on bouncing back

“After the result on Sunday, it was a good way to come back and get into the next round. It’s good also for the team to get it, a lot of players came and put in a good performance. It’s always good for the team and dressing room to keep going.”

Selles on the squad

“There were some good individual performances. Some need to be better, but it is always like that in a game. I think some players showed that they are capable of good things, and I am happy for them. Sometimes, especially with young players, they have ups and downs during the season, and you need to respect that. It is natural with every player when they break through, and we have boys in that situation.”

Selles on injuries

“We managed the minutes well today. Some of the players in contention like Andy Yiadom, needed some days to recover his ankle but he was fully training yesterday and tomorrow. Everyone will be fresh, and we’ll be ready to go again. “Tom [McIntyre] is still missing but he is a couple of weeks. We had the doubt of Jeriel Dorsett, he had a small problem in his knee, and we are not sure if he will arrive for the Saturday game, but definitely he should be back for the midweek game.”

Selles on the fans