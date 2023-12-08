The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 361: 50% Record

Reading go one for two in their cup fixtures in the last week, losing to non-league Eastleigh in the FA Cup before beating League One Charlton Athletic on penalties in the EFL Trophy.

With Joel Pereira starting both games, Ben and Ross discuss whether the back-up goalie deserves a chance in the league, and work their way through a bumper mailbag with a focus on Reading’s midfield.

A big thanks to our friends at ZCZ Films for sponsoring the podcast.

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @thetilehurstend

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here