Reading vs Barnsley: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping to build on consecutive league victories by securing another point or three this afternoon as they face Barnsley.

The Tykes are probably the favourites going into this clash, with Neill Collins’ side in a better league position, but the Royals will be hoping that the home advantage pays dividends for them.

Wins will only do at this stage with another points deduction potentially on the horizon - and it will be interesting to see how the hosts perform today.

We have your preview ahead of kick-off.

What? League One Matchday 19

Season? 2023/24

Who? Barnsley

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 9th December

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Neill Collins

The Royals

Staying in the EFL Trophy was important because it will be a distraction from league football and a mental break from the relegation battle.

It also keeps Wembley hopes alive and that’s much-needed for a fanbase that deserves to have a day out in the English capital.

Whether we can get to the final remains to be seen - but our win against the Addicks keeps our hopes alive.

The Opponents

On paper, the Tykes have an excellent side and they have richly benefitted from Devante Cole, who has been a great goalscorer for them this term.

There’s no doubt that they are one of the better sides in the division - but it remains to be seen how they do this term after losing Michael Duff in the summer.

If things go badly for Collins, could a return for Duff be on the cards? Maybe not.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Yiadom, Abbey, Bindon, Mbengue, Craig, Wing, Vickers, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira deserves to retain his starting spot between the sticks, with Andy Yiadom replacing Jeriel Dorsett on the left-hand side and Amadou Mbengue coming in as a right-back.

Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon continue in central defence, with those two likely to be crucial in our quest to stay in League One.

In front of them, Michael Craig and Lewis Wing have to be the starting duo, with Harvey Knibbs as a central figure higher up and Caylan Vickers and Femi Azeez on either side of him.

Vickers has done well this season - and dropping Azeez at this point may not be wise considering he’s been effective recently.

Sam Smith has to start again - and will be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet after failing to do so against Carlisle, Eastleigh and Charlton.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-1 Barnsley

