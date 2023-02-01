The Tilehurst End Podcast: Luke Anthony Interview

In a midweek special of The Tilehurst End Podcast, Luke Anthony joins the show to discuss his long time at the club.

First as physio and then as head of medical services, Luke joined the club in the Premier League in 2007 before departing under Steve Clarke eight years later. In the show, he and host Marc Mayo chat about his memories of Reading’s trials and tribulations on the pitch, his memories of dealing with certain players, and the club’s current injury situation.

