The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 327: The Paul Ince Problem

Paul Ince insisted Reading FC played rather well en route to a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas are back for The Tilehurst End Podcast to put that claim, and many other ideas the manager has, to the test with a Recap of the weekend’s game, your Mailbag questions, a Pubchat with a new Royals fanzine, and Big Match Preview.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:08

Mailbag - 15:13

Pubchat - 31:44

Big Match Preview - 41:55