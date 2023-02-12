 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 327: The Paul Ince Problem

We discuss how the murmurings of discontent are growing louder

By Marc Mayo and Ben from B13
Paul Ince insisted Reading FC played rather well en route to a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas are back for The Tilehurst End Podcast to put that claim, and many other ideas the manager has, to the test with a Recap of the weekend’s game, your Mailbag questions, a Pubchat with a new Royals fanzine, and Big Match Preview.

Show Order

Recap - 02:08

Mailbag - 15:13

Pubchat - 31:44

Big Match Preview - 41:55

